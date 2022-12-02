South Carolina coach Shane Beamer fired back at a Tennessee troll on Twitter.

Beamer and the Gamecocks closed out the season with two monster wins over Tennessee and Clemson to finish the season 8-4. The team had a surprisingly solid season.

In response to an announcement that Beamer would be on the SEC Network Thursday, a Tennessee fan tweeted that he’d “rather listen” to his wife drag her “fingernails on a chalkboard” than the South Carolina coach.

I would rather listen to my wife’s fingernails on a chalkboard https://t.co/yToc8dk66F — Jeff Capps (@UTJeffCapps) December 1, 2022

Beamer, in awesome fashion, decided to fire back and asked why so many Tennessee fans had gone silent in his mentions.

Does that mean you won’t be tuning in Jeff? 🤷🏻‍♂️😂



I was wondering where all the TN fans that lived in my Twitter mentions for the last year went …



Haven’t heard from you in a couple of weeks 🤷🏻‍♂️ . Welcome Back .



Good luck in your bowl game https://t.co/XIWLpTp4MF — Shane Beamer (@CoachSBeamer) December 1, 2022

Shane Beamer definitely won this exchange.

This is a great response from Beamer. He kept it classy, straight to the point and didn’t sink to the mud. He simply asked why the Tennessee fans who live in his mentions had disappeared.

That’s the perfect way to handle a troll like this. South Carolina hung 63 on the Volunteers. Beamer doesn’t really have to say anything at all. The scoreboard says it all for him.

Shane Beamer buries Tennessee troll. (Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Gamecocks absolutely shellacked Tennessee to ruin any chance UT had at the playoff. If you’re going to pop off at him and you’re a Tennessee fan, you’re just asking to lit up in response.

Shane Beamer didn’t need to get nasty or mean. He just kept it simple. Where did all the trash talking go? If you’re going to talk a big game, you better keep that same energy when you don’t win.

Beamer is low-key an incredibly entertaining and savage guy. Lesson learned for UT fans. Don’t take shots at him or he will absolutely return fire.