Shakoi O’Neal! Shaq Now Owns A Massive Koi Shipped In From Japan, Names It ‘Charles Barkley’

Introducing the Shaq Diesel of the koi pond world — Shakoi O’Neal!

Shaquille O’Neal’s Georgia property is now home to a 39-inch Yamabuki, the largest koi that Greg Wittsock, the world-famous “Pond Guy” on YouTube “has ever seen.”

“I’m naming this fish Charles Barkley,” Shaq said as he laid eyes on the hoss that will eventually swim in a massive new pond created by Ed the Pond Professor, a YouTube sensation, who was called in to supervise the insane project that made use of over one million pounds of boulders.

Needless to say, the “Charles Barkley” Yamabuki koi is about to have a blessed life on Shaq’s property in McDonough, Georgia.

Shaq’s property already had a beautiful pond but this is Shaq Diesel we’re talking about. He wanted an even bigger pond and that’s exactly what he’s getting. And bigger koi.

Why the bigger pond and a huge waterfall system dumping into the pond?

The property, according to Ed, had a natural spring that was used to turn a low spot into something of a pond, but the area was a mess and needed attention. It needed professionals and it needed a complete transformation. That’s exactly what Ed’s team came up with.

We’re talking Shaq-sized rocks. Shaq-sized koi. Even a Shaq putting green. There’s also a Shaq treehouse. We’re talking 90 pallets of sandstone trucked in from Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The 51-year-old NBA Hall of Famer now has a yard that will make grown men weep over.

We’re talking a Pimp My Yard project.

Now for the bad news: We don’t yet have a complete visual on the finished project. From the look of things, this week, Wittstock and Ed the Pond Professor put the finishing touches on the pond with the addition of the massive koi and the first putting green competition.

You know how these YouTube guys roll. Stay tuned. Soon, you’ll lay eyes on a koi pond that will put yours to shame.