Shaka Smart Pulls Off All-Time Athletic Celebration After Marquette Knocks Off Creighton

Marquette head coach Shaka Smart showed off his serious hops on Tuesday night after his Golden Eagles went on the road and beat a solid Creighton squad.

Marquette, ranked 10th in the country, answered the calls against the No. 19 Bluejays earning a 73-71 win. With the road victory, Marquette stays atop the Big East with an impressive 14-3 record in the conference.

The Bluejays had a shot at the buzzer to win the game, but as soon as the horn sounded, Smart showed off his vertical. Smart’s celebration mirrored Michael Jordan’s when he hit ‘The Shot‘ against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 1989 NBA playoffs.

Here was Shaka Smart's celebration after the final buzzer sounded in #mubb's win over Creighton. pic.twitter.com/rIRPZB4DHX — Matt Foster KETV (@MattFosterTV) February 22, 2023

While you could argue that Smart’s celebration was a bit over the top, that’s simply the kind of coach and person he is. Smart is one of the most passionate coaches in college athletics, and him jumping to the rafters after a regular season win simply shows how much he cares about his program and his players.

Smart has Marquette primed to make a run in the NCAA Tournament, which would be a welcomed site for Golden Eagles fans since they haven’t advanced out of the first round of the tournament since 2013.

Smart is 41-19 since taking over the Marquette program last season after spending six seasons as the head coach at Texas.

