Sha’Carri Richardson says that she is not back, she is better. That is what the 23-year-old American sprinter wanted to display at the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships over the weekend.

Sha’Carri Richardson reacts after winning the Women’s 100m Final during the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on July 07, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Richardson, who is not afraid to speak her mind or let her voice be heard, has had a tumultuous journey over the last few years. It reached the summit in Oregon and will hopefully reach its peak at the World Championships in Budapest next month.

The Dallas-native entered nationals ranked No. 1 in the nation in the 100-meter in 2019, but placed eighth. Two years later, Richardson dusted her competition during the U.S. Olympic trials with one shoe untied, and then solidified herself as the most exciting sprinter since Usain Bolt en route to Tokyo.

However, her result was disqualified after a positive test for marijuana (she smoked weed after her mother passed) and she was left off of the U.S. Olympic team. Richardson’s first race back was a nightmare, and she was eliminated in the first round of the 100-meter at nationals last year.

Now, 365+ days later, she is back on top.

Sha’Carri Richardson is the fastest woman in the United States.

Richardson ran a world-leading time during the preliminary round of the 100-meter event on Thursday and followed it up with another 10.7 time in the semifinals. Her blazing orange wig was way out in front during both events.

Later that evening, Richardson lined it up for the 100-meter Final and was wearing the wig. However, as she was introduced, she snatched the wig from her head and tossed it aside.

Sha'Carri is not f***ing around pic.twitter.com/F9NBAOP6lb — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) July 8, 2023

The crowd went bonkers.

Sha’Carri Richardson is different!!!



During in stadium introductions she took off her bright orange wig and tossed it to the side.. the whole crowd ERUPTED!!!!



I’ve never seen anything like it 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fn5OVNiC0r — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) July 8, 2023

Richardson proceeded to win her first national title with a strong comeback down the last 50 meters. She kept running an additional 100 meters after crossing the line to celebrate.

And then Richardson made herself heard.

Sha’Carri Richardson: “I’m ready, mentally, physically, and emotionally and I’m here to stay. I’m not back, I’m better.” pic.twitter.com/oo70FMpzDL — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) July 8, 2023

It has been a long road, but she has reached her destination.

Sha’Carri Richardson taking off her wig had a deeper meaning.

Richardson was wearing the orange wig when she ran at Hayward Field for the Olympic trials in 2021.

Sha’Carri Richardson at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon on June 19, 2021.

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

That was the case again leading up to this year’s U.S. Outdoor Championships 100-Meter Final.

Sha’Carri Richardson at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon on July 06, 2023.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

By removing her wig, it was something of a statement. Richardson told Tiara Williams of Real Talk with Tee that she had to shed the old and present the new.

Richardson could not hold off an incredible kick from Gabby Thomas in 200-meter event on Sunday, but finished in the top three to qualify for the U.S. World Championship team next month. She will run the 1/2 double and hopes to prove that she is in fact better, not just back.