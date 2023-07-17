Videos by OutKick

Sha’Carri Richardson remains undefeated in the 100-meter this season after another impressive performance on Saturday. As focus shifts toward the World Championships, her intentions are two-fold.

Richardson wants to win. Obviously. Perhaps (probably not?) more importantly, she wants to change the way in which athletes are represented.

USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates winning the women’s 100M event of the Wanda Diamond League Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial athletics meeting in Chorzow, Poland on July 16, 2023.

The two main goals have been with her over the last few months as she keeps winning.

Sha’Carri Richardson won again.

One week after running a 10.71-second personal best to claim a national title at the U.S. Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Richardson traveled out to Silesia, Poland for international competition. She lined up against her rival— Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, who had beaten her world record a week prior.

Richardson was not as quick out of the blocks as she might have hoped and immediately fell behind. Jackson got out to an early lead.

However, Richardson’s next-level closing speed saw her out-lean Jackson at the line for the win.

The newly crowned U.S. national champion Sha'Carri Richardson clocks 10.76 to run away with the victory in the women's 100m at #SilesiaDL. pic.twitter.com/Pmt5yuTFFx — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 16, 2023

The 23-year-old dynamo spoke to her performance after the victory and was excited with the result.

It was an amazing race, I am really having fun. The 10.76 – I love the time. I put a great race together. This was a great competition, it was amazing. I executed correctly. I love the atmosphere here. I wish we could replicate this to the US – all the energy, all the love from the audience. I was satisfied with my race altogether. — Sha’Carri Richardson

With her final Diamond League event of the month behind her, it is the World Championships up next. Richardson is keeping the cards close to her chest.

As for the World Championships – I know what I want to achieve, but I am not going to say it. I wrote it down for myself. — Sha’Carri Richardson

There is an off-track goal in mind as well.

The United States’ fastest women wants to spark change.

Richardson has been on a mission to revolutionize athlete representation in 2023. She eviscerated NBC for its programming choices ahead of U.S. Championships and called an athletes-only meeting.

She wants to stop athlete exploitation and has a plan in the works to do so.

Before our nationals, I told the other athletes: ‘Let’s unite. Let’s get together.’ It is time for us athletes to take responsibility for ourselves. We, athletes, should have our own union. We want to take it back into our own hands. It has not yet been released or founded, but you will know when we speak out. — Sha’Carri Richardson

It’s unclear as to exactly when or what Richardson is talking about might look like or when it may roll out. Regardless, she is leading a charge to potentially flip the entire system on its head.

What is next for Sha’Carri?

Richardson will be the gold medal favorite in Budapest next month. Jackson will be her biggest competition.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will also be in the mix, but she has not run a 100-meter race this season. Elaine Thompson-Herah is another name to watch, though she finished fifth in the Jamaican Championships.

If Richardson runs her race, nobody can beat her. As said before she’s “not back,” she’s “better.”

As for the athlete exploitation, it sounds like something is happening behind the scenes. Everything else will have to unfold naturally from there.