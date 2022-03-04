Sex & Candy: Harvey Weinstein Caught Smuggling Milk Duds

Videos by OutKick

For many years, imprisoned sex offender Harvey Weinstein infamously enjoyed the taste of forbidden fruit, and now we know he also fancies sweet treats. The 69-year-old movie producer has been caught hoarding Milk Duds inside his L.A. County jail cell.

Variety reports that in mid-November, Weinstein met with his attorneys outside of his cell, which gave guards the opportunity to search it. That’s when they discovered a box of Milk Duds stashed away alongside the skeletons in Weinstein’s closet.

Upon finding Weinstein’s stash, the candy was confiscated and the convicted sex offender was reprimanded.

My, my how the mighty have fallen👇- Harvey Weinstein accused of smuggling MILK DUDS 🤣 into prison as his attorney calls it a simple misunderstanding! #FridayThoughts pic.twitter.com/k7xApGMXrJ — Emma Jean 🎭🎥🎬💙🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@EmsieJeaine) March 4, 2022

Because of his decision to hide a box of chocolate-covered caramel contraband in his cell, Weinstein was told that going forward, the laptop bags and legal binders of his attorneys will have to be searched prior to any future meetings.

As Variety noted, Weinstein, likely realizing any future Milk Dud deliveries were now compromised, insisted that he bring the candy with him when he was transferred from New York to California last summer.

Weinstein commented on the sticky situation via a statement to Variety: “This was an innocent misunderstanding. It will not happen again. I have been a model inmate, following the rules and regulations and I am sincerely sorry.”

In 2020 Weinstein was found guilty of numerous sex-related charges and sentenced to 23 years in prison. Since then, he’s been charged with an additional 11 counts of rape and sexual assault in California and is currently awaiting trial.

While he waits, he’ll have no choice but to abstain from sex and candy. And based on his rap sheet and waist line, that’s probably a good thing.

