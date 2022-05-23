Sex At European Raves Could Explain Monkeypox, WHO ‘Expert’ Claims

If it’s not a lab in Wuhan causing hysteria in the US, it’s the European raves.

Monday, World Health Organization announced that the monkeypox virus is spreading through sexual activity and may have originated from two raves, one in Spain and the other in Belgium.

More specifically, the WHO says the most recent surge in cases appears to have spread from men having sex with other men.

“It’s very possible there was somebody who got infected, developed lesions on the genitals, hands or somewhere else, and then spread it to others when there was sexual or close, physical contact,” David Heymann of the WHO said.

“And then there were these international events that seeded the outbreak around the world, into the U.S. and other European countries.”

While the WHO and “experts” like Heymann have waning credibility, there’s reason to believe this theory is more than a guess, a common practice among infectious disease experts.

See, one contracts monkeypox through close contact with an infected animal or person, through lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials, such as bedsheets. So having wild sex at a rave could do it.

Though the “experts” — maybe they know, maybe they don’t — say monkeypox is less severe than smallpox the leaders are locking down in Belgium. On Monday, Belgium officials introduced a mandatory 21-day quarantine for monkeypox patients.

Next, Dr. Scott Gottlieb predicts a surge of monkeypox cases in New York City.

“This is a virus that is super stable outside the human host, so it can live on objects like blankets and things like that,” Dr. Gottlieb told CNBC on Monday. “And so you can see situations where people become reluctant to try on clothing, things like that, where it could become disruptive in areas where this is spreading, like New York City.”

At least we can expect New York City to handle a virus in a rational manner.

We demand to learn who funded these raves in Spain and Belgium immediately.