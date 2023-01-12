Several Texas HS Football Players Hospitalized After Coach Punishes Them With Hundreds of Push-Ups

One Texas high school football coach’s punishment went so far that several student-athletes ended up hospitalized.

Rockwall-Heath High School coach John Harrell is currently on leave after making his varsity team of high-school footballers perform hundreds of push-ups within an hour without rest. During an eighth-period practice on Friday (Jan. 6), Coach Harrell instructed his varsity football team “to perform multiple push-ups” before the end of the session.

“At least eight students were hospitalized,” according to The Dallas Morning News. Additional reporting notes that several students were diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis after completing “300 to 400 push-ups.”

UPDATE: At least eight Rockwall-Heath football players were hospitalized after they were forced to do nearly 400 pushups in a 60-minute stand, multiple people told The Dallas Morning News.



Head coach John Harrell has been placed on administrative leave. https://t.co/sVGAI4ZrDd — SportsDayHS (@SportsDayHS) January 11, 2023

The school has launched a third-party investigation. Rockwall-Heath released a letter to its parents this week, announcing Harrell’s administrative leave during the ongoing investigation.

The coach has been with the school since 2016, serving as HC for one season.

“Please know the District immediately implemented measures to address the situation and provide support for our students,” the school announced.

Reported symptoms of rhabdomyolysis include sharp upper body pain, discolored urine, lack of full arm motions, urinating, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, confusion, lethargy or loss of consciousness.

Cover photo provided by The Dallas Morning News.