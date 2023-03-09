Seth Rogen Complains That Critics Are Too Mean *Sad Violin Music Plays*

Videos by OutKick

Seth Rogen has been one of the biggest names in comedy for the last 20 years, but it turns out that he is still — like many actors and actresses — butter-soft when it comes to taking shots from film critics.

Rogen did an interview with the Diary of a CEO podcast, according to Entertainment Weekly, and in it, he talked about just how hurtful negative film reviews can be.

Make sure you tune those sad violins for this one …

“I think if most critics knew how much it hurt the people that made the things that they are writing about, they would second guess the way they write these things,” he said. “It’s devastating. I know people who never recover from it honestly — years, decades of being hurt by [film reviews]. It’s very personal,”

A word of advice to Seth Rogen: steer completely clear of making and putting anything on the internet if you can’t handle people saying mean things.

“It is devastating when you are being institutionally told that your personal expression was bad. That’s something that people carry with them, literally, their entire lives and I get why. It f—ing sucks.”

Of course, it sucks. Still, Rogen is exemplifying the victim mentality that is taking over the world. People who were paid to watch something you made said mean things… and?

Actors especially are so in need of validation that they can’t stomach the idea of someone being like, “Meh, I didn’t think it was great.”

Move on, make another movie, cash another check, and life goes on.

Whatever happened to having a little thick skin and not letting that kind of thing bother you? I thought that used to be a commendable trait.

Seth Rogen singled out critics’ reviews of The Green Hornet and The Interview as especially tough to swallow.

Rogen Said Reviews Of The Green Hornet And The Interviewer Hurt

Rogen named two of his movies that were panned by critics that hit him hard. The first was 2011’s The Green Hornet (which I enjoyed when I saw it as a teenager, but haven’t seen it since), while the second was 2014’s The Interview.

Those soul-bearing pieces of personal expression? We’re talking about a movie featuring a character that had been around on TV and radio for decades, and a comedy that caused an international incident.

C’mon, guy.

“For Green Hornet, the reviews were coming out and it was pretty bad,” Rogen said. “People just kind of hated it. It seemed like a thing people were taking joy in disliking a lot. But it opened to like $35 million, which was the biggest opening weekend I’d ever been associated with at that point.

“It did pretty well. That’s what’s nice sometimes. You can grasp for some sense of success at times.”

Exactly! So who cares what some film school dropouts who saw it for free say if audiences are willing to fork over money to see it?

Weirdly, people like Rogen seem to put more stock in what critics say than the inarguable measuring stick of box office returns says. It gives off an air of turning his nose up at general audiences. That critic’s opinions somehow matter more than hard-working people giving up their money to see a movie.

If critical reviews counted for more than box office returns, some studio executive would’ve wrestled the camera out of M. Night Shyamalan’s hands a long time ago.

