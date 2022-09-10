Sergio Garcia Spotted At Texas-Alabama After Withdrawing From Tournament

Even professional golfers were interested in watching the wild, injury plagued Texas-Alabama game.

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia, who recently joined LIV golf, fought to compete in this weekend’s European Championships. The tournament is currently underway at the Wentworth Club-West Course in Surrey, England.

following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the tournament paused for a day. Then Garcia withdrew from the event, with no specific reason given.

Well, it appears Garcia’s actual reasoning was a desire to watch one of the biggest games of the year in person at Austin’s DKR Memorial Stadium.

Scottie Scheffler (left) and Sergio Garcia (right) on the sidelines in Austin, Texas

As Golf Digest writer Dan Rappaport summarized, this isn’t the best look for Garcia:

So Sergio joins LIV, fights to be able to still play the European Tour, shoots 76 in the opening round at Wentworth, withdraws when play is paused for a day, immediately flies across the Atlantic and is at College GameDay by noon EST on Saturday.



Got it. — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) September 10, 2022

But can you blame him? Who wouldn’t want to be on the field for Texas-Bama instead of playing in the rain?

What’s a bit more upsetting is that Garcia’s spot in the field took away an opportunity for other golfers, as Jon Rahm detailed:

Jon Rahm told me on Tuesday it was particularly personal for him that certain players were in the field this week as his good friend Alfredo García-Heredia was first reserve. Had Sergio García withdrawn before his opening round rather than after it, AGH would have played. https://t.co/6NYqGPBnc4 — Jamie Weir (@jamiecweir) September 10, 2022

For his part, Garcia was able to enjoy a spectacular game, as the Crimson Tide survived an upset bid by the Longhorns, winning 20-19 on a 33-yard field goal by kicker Will Reichard.

LIV players haven’t exactly been making friends in recent days, and withdrawing to watch football probably won’t help their case.