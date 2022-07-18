Sergio Garcia Unbothered By Possibility Of Not Playing In Majors, Shares Why He Plans To Quit DP World Tour

Sergio Garcia already owns one green jacket, and one is apparently enough for him. In fact, the Spaniard isn’t bothered at all by the possibility of not getting to compete in golf’s major championships after joining LIV Golf.

While eligible LIV golfers were able to compete in three of the four majors this year – LIV Golf started after the Masters was played – that may not be the case moving forward. With the PGA Tour indefinitely suspending LIV golfers and the DP World Tour punishing them as well, golf’s governing bodies could ban current and future LIV golfers starting in 2023.

Garcia isn’t losing sleep over that possibility.

“I am very happy with what I have achieved, and I am going to try to enjoy it,” Garcia told reporters after his final round at The Open on Sunday.

“I will play less and will spend more time at home. If I cannot play any more major, that’s the way it is, but it is not something that bothers me a lot.”

After winning the green jacket in 2017, Garcia has a lifetime exemption into all future Masters. That is if Augusta National continues that tradition moving forward.

The 42-year-old is fully accepting his new home with LIV Golf and isn’t looking in the rearview mirror. He’s feeling the love from the new Saudi-backed circuit, but the same can’t be said about the DP World Tour, formally known as the European Tour.

With that being the case, Garcia intends to leave the DP World Tour altogether.

“I am quite clear about what I am going to do with the European circuit. Probably leave it,” Garcia said. “I want to play where I feel loved, and right now in the European Tour I am not feeling loved.

If Garcia truly never plays on the DP World Tour again, he would finish his career with 16 European Tour titles, with his last coming in 2019 at the KLM Open.