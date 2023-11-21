Sergino Dest Rightfully Gets Called Out By Teammates And Media After Throwing Inexcusable Tantrum Against Trinidad & Tobago

Videos by OutKick

Sergino Dest had a meltdown of epic proportions during the first half of the USMNT’s Nations League quarterfinal second-leg match against Trinidad & Tobago on Monday night. Dest’s antics were something you’d see from a tired toddler, not a 23-year-old with the USA crest on his chest.

During the 38th minute of the match – one the U.S. somehow lost 2-1 – Dest was shown back-to-back yellow cards after launching the ball in the stands before shouting at the referee and blowing him a kiss as he walked off the field.

Teammates Gio Reyna and Yunus Musah were seen trying to calm Dest down before the second yellow was handed out. After being shown a red card, that help from teammates immediately turned into frustration with Matt Turner and Tim Ream essentially telling Dest to get off the pitch. Turner even gave Dest a gentle shove off the field after the two continued to jaw back and forth.

Sergiño Dest is sent off after receiving two back-to-back yellows 🔴 Watch live on TNT & Max 📺 pic.twitter.com/bOmNuAJjAh — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 21, 2023

Dest became the first USMNT player in the last 35 years to receive multiple red cards in a single calendar year. He missed this year’s Nationals League final after being sent off in the semifinal match against Mexico.

After the match, Ream hinted that some choice words were said to Dest during halftime before ripping his teammate for his behavior.

“It’s a complete lack of respect for the guys that are playing, for the guys that are on the bench,” Ream said. “A lack of respect for the game itself and referees”…”For me, it’s just a feeling of disrespect to be completely honest with you.”

The reaction would have been far worse if the USMNT failed to advance to the final, but were able to do so on aggregate scoring.

An upset Tim Ream on Sergino Dest’s red card: “It’s a complete lack of respect for the guys that are playing, for the guys that are on the bench….For me, it’s just a feeling of disrespect to be completely honest with you.” 🎥 @sluggahjells #USMNTpic.twitter.com/wCC6d7BvJA — The Whole Delivery (@TWDTV1) November 21, 2023

Plenty of USMNT supporters, former players, and media members reacted accordingly to Dest’s behavior on social media as well.

Gio Reyna waving goodbye to all his problems and problem child reputation thanks to Sergiño Dest pic.twitter.com/pGnCPgrjF0 — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) November 21, 2023

Sergiño Dest walking back to the locker room after that moment of insanity. 🤯 #USMNT pic.twitter.com/xzUtblyMZw — The Cooligans (@SoccerCooligans) November 21, 2023

Gross from Dest. Inexcusable. Blowing kisses to the ref???? Really?! #USMNT — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) November 21, 2023

Brainless from Sergino Dest to get sent off for USA in Trinidad. Most coaches would leave him out for a long time to reflect on such stupidity. What on earth was he thinking ? Lucky it was not more costly for his team mates. — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) November 21, 2023

Sergino Dest’s Child-Like Behavior Covers Up Gregg Berhalter’s Ineptitude

The USMNT’s decision to not renew Gregg Berhalter’s contract after getting bounced in the first knockout stage of the World Cup was the correct one. But then, U.S. soccer remembered it was U.S. soccer, therefore decided to conduct a global search for his replacement only to hire him back as manager.

READ: USMNT BRINGING BACK GREGG BERHALTER AS MANAGER IS GIANT WASTE OF TIME

In no world does that make sense, but again, we’re talking about the USMNT, so it makes all the sense in the world.

As for Monday night’s loss to Trinidad & Tobago, the 99th-ranked team in the world, the word inexcusable doesn’t do it justice. Dest being sent off just before halftime obviously made things more challenging, but the USMNT should never lose to Trinidad & Tobago, but it’s now become a pattern.

#USMNT true away results in CONCACAF under Gregg Berhalter:



10/15/19 – 🇨🇦 0-2 L

9/2/21 – 🇸🇻 0-0 D

9/8/21 – 🇭🇳 4-1 W

10/10/21 – 🇵🇦 0-1 L

11/16/21 – 🇯🇲 1-1 D

1/30/22 – 🇨🇦 0-2 L

3/24/22 – 🇲🇽 0-0 D

3/30/22 – 🇨🇷 0-2 L

6/14/22 – 🇸🇻 1-1 D

11/20/23 – 🇹🇹 1-2 L



Record: 1-4-5 (WDL) pic.twitter.com/UqcruaCbcW — Travis (@usmnt_historian) November 21, 2023

In October 2017 the UMSNT lost to Trinidad & Tobago 2-1 to miss out on the 2018 World Cup. It was one of the most embarrassing defeats any U.S. national team in any sport had ever suffered. Six years later and the USMNT is losing to Trinidad 2-1 yet again.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup being hosted in North America, and mostly the United States, is by far and away the biggest soccer event in the history of the country. While there is time for U.S. soccer to remove its head from the sand (firing Berhalter would be a start) it has shown zero signs of possessing the ability to do so.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris and email him at mark.harris@outkick.com