Serena Williams Sets Female Record For Most Expensive Trading Card

Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winer, is no stranger to breaking records. She just broke another Saturday night when her 2003 Serena Williams NetPro signed patch rookie card sold for $266,400, according to The Athletic. The amount of money people have to spend on collectibles is mind numbing.

She breaks the previous record of $117,000 set by…herself. A bidder purchased that 1999 SI For Kids Serena Williams rookie card back in January of this year.

New record set for highest priced trading card of a female athlete last night @GoldinCo . This @serenawilliams 2003 NETPRO signed patch rookie card sold for $266,400 setting the new record. pic.twitter.com/0jGn4BpEXO — Ken Goldin (@KenGoldin) May 22, 2022

Williams, 40, was not a rookie in 2003, however NetPro pack containing these cards was released publicly for the first time in a decade, thus making her an ’03 rookie card. Roger Federer, Venus Williams and Rafael Nadal also made their debuts with the card company that year. And when you’re a legend of tennis the way these three are, your cards sell for obscene amounts of money. It’s just difficult for us to wrap our minds around that.

One reply to Ken Goldin’s tweet breaking the news, the founder of Goldin Aucutions, questioned if Williams’ husband, Alex Ohanian, bought this card as we’ve seen before.

I didn't win *this* one! I've been collecting the ultimate Serena collection for 4 years now 😆 I'm ok with a few other folks enjoying some wins — AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) May 22, 2022

“I didn’t win *this* one! I’ve been collecting the ultimate Serena collection for 4 years now,” Ohanian replied. “I’m okay with a few other folks enjoying some wins.”

Seems like her husband is a huge fan of hers and we can’t get mad at that. These cards sell for outrageous amounts of money, but everything’s worth what someone’s willing to pay. And even if her husband was buying the cards, he still would be forced to break the all-time record to win the bid.

Serena Williams has been rumored to be leaning towards retirement back in April, and she’s very recently shot that down. Williams hasn’t played since last year’s Wimbledon and will look to continue her uncanny career. Maybe an NFT is next?