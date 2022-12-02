Serbia Soccer Player Forced To Address Allegations That He’s Having An Affair With His Teammate’s Wife

The sport of soccer loves off the field controversies. So it makes sense that the World Cup would be hit with some salacious accusations. The subject of the allegations was forced to address them at the team’s latest news conference.

Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic hasn’t seen the field much in their first two World Cup games. He started on the bench in the first game, a 2-0 loss to Brazil. He followed that by not playing Monday in a 3-3 draw with Cameroon.

The lack of playing time for the Juventus star led to a rumor that he wasn’t playing because of an affair with backup goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic’s wife Ana Rajkovic. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

Vlahovic has been dealing with a groin injury, a non-affair related groin injury to be clear. He called the rumors of an affair absurd, “I am sorry to have to start the press conference in the World Cup this way, but I have to talk about it because this is my name being bandied about.

“What we all read and hear about, there’s no need to comment on something so absurd. Evidently these people are bored and have nothing better to do because they are frustrated or angry, but working against the national interest of the team at the moment is obviously their main job right now.”

Serbia Soccer Is Having None Of It

Vlahovic threatened legal action if that’s what it takes for the record to be set straight. He continued, “We are more united than ever and the atmosphere in the squad has never been better. These stories are ridiculous, I just want to protect my name and my integrity, so I will take legal action if necessary.”

Ana also addressed the rumors. Not having the platform of a World Cup news conference, she did so in her Instagram Story.

Backup goalkeeper’s wife addresses affair rumors (Image Credit: Ana Rajkovic/Instagram)

Everyone likes a good rumor from time to time. Unless of course that rumor is about them and it’s not true. This one falls into the untrue category. It looks like a case of a rumor from someone with too much time on their hands.

Vlahovic is dealing with an injury. He’s not having an affair with the backup goalkeeper’s wife, especially not this goalkeeper’s wife.

I don’t know about you, but Rajkovic looks like a soccer player that can actually handle himself. Not a guy you would be going out of your way to mess with.

Best of luck to the Serbia soccer team Friday as it takes on Switzerland.