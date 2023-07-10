Sepp Straka Avoids Nightmare To Win John Deere, Cam Smith Goes Wire-To-Wire, Allisen Corpuz Earns Monumental First Win, Let’s Go Across The Pond

Videos by OutKick

Sepp Straka, Cam Smith, and Allisen Corpuz each found the winner’s circle in the world of golf this weekend, and all three did so in an incredibly different fashion.

While the John Deere Classic typically lacks fireworks, Straka woke up on Sunday morning and said ‘watch this’ as he flirted not only with shooting 59, but also giving away the tournament.

Cam Smith began the final round at LIV London with a lead and held on after reminding the entire world that when the putter is hot, he’s practically impossible to beat.

Smith and Straka may have both hoisted trophies on Sunday, but Corpuz lifting the U.S. Women’s Trophy was without question the most meaningful.

As per usual we have plenty to unpack from another eventful week in golf. Also, we’re just two weeks out from The Open at Royal Liverpool, so we’ve got that going for us as well.

Sepp Straka Nearly Goes From Hero To Zero

Sepp Straka began his John Deere Classic by posting a 2-over 73 on Thursday, which likely felt like an 84 for the big man from Austria. He was in a tie for 133rd place with 54 holes to play, but flushed his opening round, flipped a switch, and completed one of the greatest comebacks in Tour history over the weekend.

Straka posted a very quiet 63 on Friday and followed it up with a 65 on Saturday to get himself somewhat in contention, but most would have pegged him to be a shot or two too far back to truly contend on Sunday.

He didn’t see it that way, however.

Getting off to a birdie-eagle start on Sunday and turning at 7-under didn’t put him in contention, it put him in the lead. Then, a string of four-straight birdies on holes 11-14 and it looked as if Straka may just run away with the tournament while posting something sub-60.

With the prospect of shooting 59 with a birdie on the last undoubtedly on his mind as he stood in the 18th fairway, Straka got far too greedy and pulled his approach shot into the water before carding a double bogey for a 9-under 62. Imagine shooting 62 with a double bogey on the card. Absurd.

With that one swing it went from ‘Sepp Straka could win by two or more’ to ‘Sepp Straka could lose by two or more’ with the final group having six holes left to play, but thanks to Brendon Todd and Alex Smally both forgetting how to putt down the stretch, Straka walked away with what was his second win on the PGA Tour.

The former Georgia Bulldog now has a win and three more Top 10 finishes to his name this season on Tour and has his sights set on a European Ryder Cup spot.

Allisen Corpuz’s First Professional Win Means Everything

Anyone who tuned into this week’s U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach are probably sick of hearing about how ‘monumental’ this week was, but it legitimately was a groundbreaking week for women’s golf.

Just as the introduction of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2019 tore down walls for women’s golf, the first-ever women’s major being held at Pebble Beach was just as significant on the professional side of things.

The leaderboard throughout the week never consistently popped with big-time names the casual golf fan would recognize, but that doesn’t take anything away from Allisen Corpuz getting the job done.

Less than two years ago Corpuz was leading the USC Trojans and representing the U.S. in the Curtis Cup before turning pro in 2021. She began Sunday’s final round at the U.S. Open one shot back of leader Nasa Hataoka, and despite not having a professional win to her name, she relished the moment by firing a Sunday 69 to win by a whopping three shots at 9-under par.

The U.S. Women’s Open heads back to Pebble Beach in 2035, 2040, and 2048.

Cam Smith Loves London

While Corpuz was breaking down walls in California and Straka was going mega-low in Iowa, Cam Smith was across the pond just outside London making every putt he looked at.

The Aussie was automatic thru the opening two rounds as it looked like he would coast to a win beginning Sunday with a three-shot advantage on the field.

Interestingly enough, adversity hit him right in the mouth on his opening hole as he duck-hooked his tee shot into the trees, but somehow walked away with a par. That was the moment that it felt inevitable he’d be winning the golf tournament on Sunday.

Smith now has two LIV wins under his belt after finding the winner’s circle in Chicago last season.

More importantly, Smith may have found his putting stroke just in time to defend his Open title in two weeks. Smith has finish inside the Top 10 in two of the year’s three majors thus far and all signs point to him contending at Liverpool in two weeks time as well.

Rickie Fowler And The Boys Kick Off Euro Week In Style

Speaking of London, a few properly dressed gents took in some tennis over the weekend.

Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and their better halves got dressed up to watch Sunday’s action at Wimbledon ahead of teeing it up in this week’s Scottish Open.

Not a bad way to kick off a two-week-long run across the pond.

The best thing about this photo is knowing these three were inevitably in a group chat, JT or Fowler asked ‘are we going three-piece suit at Wimbledon’ and Spieth likely responding ‘hell no.’

As for the golf this week, the Genesis Scottish Open brings all the heat with a loaded field set to take on Renaissance Club. Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and the three gentlemen pictured above headline the field.

After back-to-back weeks in Detroit and Silvis, Ill., some Scottish golf will be more than welcomed by both players and fans this week.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris