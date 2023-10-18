Senators Will Storm The Capitals

Videos by OutKick

Capitals vs. Senators, 7:00 ET

I haven’t had too many NHL plays to start this season, but the ones I have provided have put some cash into our pockets. It is a bit slower of a day as we have just one MLB game and the college football games tonight aren’t giving me much interest. So, back we turn to the ice as we get a game between the Washington Capital and the Ottawa Senators.

The Capitals are off to a mixed bag to start their season. The opening game, they had at home against the Penguins saw them get blanked in a 4-0 loss. They played better against Calgary in their next game and were able to walk away with a 3-2 victory in a shootout. The game didn’t start great for the Capitals as they allowed two first period goals and that means they started the season not scoring for the first four periods of their season. Then they were able to break out a little bit as they scored two goals in the second period. Yes, they scored in the shootout, but in roughly 140 minutes of ice time this season, they have two goals to show for it. Tonight they are expected to start Darcy Kuemper in the net tonight. He was in the goal for the game against the Flames and did perform admirably outside of the first period. After settling in, he was able to stop 38 of the 40 that came his way. Last season, he faced Ottawa three times and allowed nine goals in the three games. The Capitals won only one of those games.

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 20: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals carries the puck against the New York Islanders during the first period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 20, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

This is the Senators fourth game of the young season and they are sitting at 2-1 on the year. After dropping their season opener on the road, they were able to win the next two games at home. They haven’t struggled at all offensively as they have put up 13 goals already in just three games. They’ve done a nice enough job on defense outside of the first game of the season where they allowed five goals. They have been fairly solid in Power Play situations as well, scoring on 27% of their chances and stopping around 85% of opponent’s Power Play chances. Tonight, Anton Forsberg is expected to mind the pipes for Ottawa. He looked good in his only game this season, but he didn’t have to face a ton of shots as he allowed two goals on 21 attempts. Forsberg faced the Capitals once last season and allowed just two goals in the start. Again, he faced just 24 shots. If the Ottawa defense can prevent the attempts, Forsberg should limit the damage again tonight.

I don’t think these two teams are on the same level. The Senators are at home, have been at home, and have even gotten a bit of rest before this game. The Capitals are trying to figure out their lineups and rotations. This should be another easy game for the Senators and they will likely win by multiple goals. I’m taking the puck line in this one as the Senators offense will continue to click and their defense should shut down the Capitals.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024