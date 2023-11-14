Senator Mullin Challenges Teamster Leader To Fight During Committee Hearing

Videos by OutKick

You want some, tough guy?

Emotions nearly boiled over in Washington D.C. on Tuesday during a Senate committee hearing when Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma stood up and nearly accepted a fight challenge from Teamster leader Sean O’Brien only to have gangster Bernie Sanders intervene before raging bull Mullin jumped over a table.

As you’re watching this, keep in mind Mullin finished his MMA career with a 5-0 record and was inducted into the Oklahoma Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016.

Watch this!

According to insiders who track this sort of thing, Mullin and O’Brien have an ongoing Twitter feud that has finally turned into a face-to-face meeting at this hearing where Bernie was playing the part of the referee.

In June, these two traded words.

“Hey, JohnWayne Mullin..First off, my name’s O’Brien not O’Malley. Secondly, you should get your facts straight because every time you speak in these hearings you’re full of sh*t. The more you run your mouth, the more you show the American public what a moron you are,” the Teamster boss wrote on Twitter.

O’Brien wasn’t done.

In another tweet, one minute later, he struck a nerve that carried over to today’s hearing.

“Greedy CEO who pretends like he’s self made. In reality, just a clown & fraud. Always has been, always will be. Quit the tough guy act in these senate hearings. You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime cowboy,” the union boss continued.

There’s no word on O’Brien’s past fight experience.

America, there’s never a dull moment.