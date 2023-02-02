Self-Proclaimed ESPNer Sends Clay Travis Obsessive DMs About Having ‘Grift’ Career

Videos by OutKick
A character named Porter Larsen boasts the Twitter handle @Larsen_ESPN. He wants his small follower count to know he works for the Worldwide Leader (more on that in a minute).
Larsen would also like those he direct messages to know his affiliation with the network.
That includes OutKick founder Clay Travis.
Porter Larsen has been directing messaging Clay for years. He hates Clay. He has for years. He calls his career #Grift.
Now, Larsen did respond to Clay a few times last night after he posted the screenshot. He tweeted that it’s unfair to criticize him for obsessively DMing a stranger. It appears the mean tweets hurt his feelings.
And while we’d show his tweets, to better tell his side of this story, we can’t.
See, Porter turned his account private shortly after Clay finally responded. No one can see his tweets but those he allows.
One could call this rather questionable behavior for an ESPN employee. But it appears Mr. Larsen is hardly the ESPNer he purports to be.
According to his bio, Larsen merely works for a low-level ESPN radio affiliate in Utah, one in which ESPN does not own.
It would seem like one Porter Larsen is using the four letters to appear important on Twitter.
Sounds like #Grift, no?
Classic. The internet is the best way for retards to out themselves as such. The best part is when they are doing it using their actual names, and are projecting their own faults onto those they hate.