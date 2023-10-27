Security Wouldn’t Allow James Harden To Board 76ers Team Plane

Videos by OutKick

When the Philadelphia 76ers’ plane departed for Milwaukee Wednesday, James Harden wasn’t on it. But it wasn’t for lack of trying.

The star guard recently returned to practice following a 10-day excused absence for a personal matter. Upon his return, team officials told Harden it would benefit both sides if he stayed in Philly to work out rather than joining the Sixers on their season-opening road trip.

But Harden decided to show up to the airport anyway. There, he was stopped by a security staffer who notified him that he was not permitted to accompany the team, according to TNT’s Chris Haynes.

Our @ChrisBHaynes provides the latest details on James Harden being denied entry from boarding the Sixers' team plane to Milwaukee for the season opener pic.twitter.com/F8D6JkpCmI — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 26, 2023

The 10-time NBA All-Star reportedly returned with the intention of re-acclimating himself with the team. He wanted to be with his assistant coach and primary workout trainer, Rico Hines, who was making the trip.

But the Sixers had a workout program in place to monitor Harden’s progress and speed through a tracking system. That particular tracking monitor is located at the team’s practice facility in Philadelphia.

The 76ers are adamant Harden’s ramp-up is their priority. But his camp believes the priority is to eliminate a perceived distraction as the team opens its season, according to Haynes.

Truthfully, it’s probably a little bit of both.

Harden has been away from the 76ers all offseason, and he hasn’t hidden his frustration with the franchise after taking a pay cut a year ago and feeling left in the dark. It was his understanding GM Daryl Morey would either trade him or give him a long-term deal.

But neither happened. So now, tail between his legs, the 2018 NBA MVP is trying to get back on the court for Philadelphia.

But he’ll have to get on the plane first.

