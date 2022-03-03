Secret’s Out: Washington Commanders On The Prowl For New QB

Videos by OutKick

I sure hope Taylor Heinicke’s renting. Washington’s quarterback seems likely to change zip codes sooner rather than later after Commanders management spent Tuesday telling anyone who will listen that they’re in the market for a new signal caller.

“We found our franchise quarterback [Cam Newton] right away,” third-year coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday, referencing his time in Carolina. “We drafted him. … When you get that guy, it makes things a lot easier. Not having that guy has really put the onus on us.”

Time to break that lease, Taylor.

Rivera made those revealing comments in front of assembled media at the NFL’s scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and he wasn’t alone in expressing the sentiment.

When specifically asked whether the team is seeking an upgrade at the most important position in the game, general manager Martin Mayhew responded: “We feel we have canvassed the league effectively. We’ve spoken to every club that has a quarterback who might be available.”

Martin Mayhew unprompted praises Taylor Heinicke's work last season but then said Washington is looking to "upgrade" at that position. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 2, 2022

Heinicke, who entered the 2021 season as the backup to Ryan Fitzpatrick, ended up starting 15 games for Washington, throwing 20 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. He completed 65% of his passes and threw for more than 3,400 yards, but it wasn’t enough to earn a vote of confidence.

“We are looking to address (the quarterback position) now, if possible,” Mayhew added. “And that’s where our focus is.”

Damn. So much for keeping your cards close to your chest.

If there was any doubt as to how Commanders’ brass felt about Heinicke, Rivera quickly squashed that. Rivera told CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, “I think this team needs a veteran. I really do.”

Apparently, those four years Heinicke spent in the league don’t count.

Best case scenario for all parties: Washington finds themselves a new starting quarterback and Heinicke gets to keep his security deposit.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF