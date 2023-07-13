Secret Service closes White House/cocaine investigation without a suspect.

Videos by OutKick

The Secret Service has no idea who brought cocaine into the White House.

Cocaine was found in the White House on the night of July 2nd “inside a receptacle used to temporarily store electronic and personal devices prior to entering the West Wing,” and an investigation was immediately launched.

After all, how the hell did anyone sneak illegal drugs into one of the most secure buildings in the world? You might set off alarms at the White House if you sneeze too loudly.

Someone had successfully managed to sneak in cocaine and then proceeded to lose it. Seeing as how the USSS has a $3 billion annual budget to protect President Biden, it seemed reasonable to believe a suspect could be found. Not so fast.

The investigation is closed and no person of interest was ever identified.

The Secret Service announced the following Thursday morning:

While awaiting the FBl’s results, the Secret Service investigation into how this item entered the White House continued. The investigation included a methodical review of security systems and protocols. This review included a backwards examination that spanned several days prior to the discovery of the substance and developed an index of several hundred individuals who may have accessed the area where the substance was found. The focal point of these actions developed a pool of known persons for comparison of forensic evidence gleaned from the FBI’s analysis of the substance’s packaging. On July 12, the Secret Service received the FBI’s laboratory results, which did not develop latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons. Therefore, the Secret Service is not able to compare evidence against the known pool of individuals. The FBl’s evaluation of the substance also confirmed that it was cocaine. There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area. Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered. At this time, the Secret Service’s investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence.

Yes, that’s correct, folks. The Secret Service isn’t capable of finding out who brought cocaine into the White House.

How is it possible the Secret Service couldn’t even identify a suspect?

It’s mind-boggling the Secret Service couldn’t even find a person of interest. Again, it’s an organization that has an annual budget of $3 billion for just protecting the President. That’s not enough money to conduct a drug investigation.

Furthermore, the White House is covered in cameras. It’s an unbelievably secure building. Yet, the USSS said “there was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area.”

That’s not exactly comforting. Are we now to believe the Secret Service isn’t capable of identifying if someone brought in anthrax? What about meth? How about a gun? If the Secret Service can’t figure out who brought coke into a fortress, it might be time to re-evaluate how the organization is training and carrying out its duties.

White House security is absurdly tight.

Lastly, I’ve been to the White House a handful of times, including right next to President Biden. Security is outrageous. I had to go through three different layers of security the last time I went. The USSS agents got to know me better than my girlfriend.

Only a crazy person would even attempt to bring in drugs. It’d be impossible to get past security unless you were somehow able to bypass it.

I guess we’ll just never know how somehow sneaked illegal drugs into a very secure area of the White House. Let’s hope the Secret Service is never tasked with doing an investigation that might actually be life or death.