SEC Week Four: Tennessee, Texas A&M With Big Wins, Auburn Survives. A Look Ahead To Week Five

I told you coming into the SEC Saturday that we were bound to see a few close games. Come to find out, it turned into a number of teams playing to the final whistle. Tennessee and Florida delivered, while Missouri almost sent Bryan Harsin into an early exit from Auburn.

All the while, Texas A&M and Arkansas finished up the night with the Aggies getting their season back on track.

Tennessee Finally Takes Care OF Florida, Hooker Leads The Way

Josh Heupel took the job at Tennessee looking to turn around a program that has sent the fan base into purgatory over the last decade. One of those humps he had to get past was finally beating Florida, which the Vols did in dramatic fashion on Saturday afternoon. Thanks to a fantastic game from Hendon Hooker, the Tennessee offense was able to work past the absence of Cedric Tillman.

Hooker finished the night 22-28 for 349 yards passing, with 3 total touchdowns, while also rushing for 112 yards. The absence of Cedric Tillman was taken up by a number of players, including Bru McCoy, Ramel Keyton and Jalin Hyatt. Most importantly, the defense bent, but didn’t break. Anthony Richardson passed for 453 yards and 2 touchdowns, making plays outside the pocket and giving the Gators a chance.

Anthony Richardson threw his first touchdown of the year on Saturday. Hendon Hooker became the second Tennessee quarterback to ever throw for 300 yards and rush for over 100 yards. This was also Tennessee’s first win against a ranked opponent at home since 2018.

Credit to Tennessee for making the plays when they counted, especially in the fourth quarter. Past teams in Knoxville would’ve folded, but this squad found a way to win. Now, the Vols will get a week off to get healthy, before traveling to LSU. As for Florida, they play Eastern Washington. Both teams put up a helluva fight.

Auburn Gets Lucky And Defeats Missouri In Overtime

The Auburn Tigers look like a train wreck at the moment, escaping the jaws of defeat. Bryan Harsin started Robby Ashford at quarterback, who threw for 127 yards, while Tank Bigsby only had 44 yards rushing on the day. Missouri’s Brady Cook led the Tigers down the field and had the Tigers setup for the game-winning 23-yard field goal, which was sent wide right.

MISSOURI MISSED A CHIP SHOT FIELD GOAL TO WIN THE GAME AGAINST AUBURN 😂😂😂 #CollegeFootball



pic.twitter.com/q5njYQT8cP — The College Football & Basketball Experience (@TCEonSGPN) September 24, 2022

There are a lot of different things off with this Auburn football team, with the offense being the main culprit. Nathaniel Peat rushed for 110 yards against the Auburn defense, while Brady Cook finished the day 14-24 for 179 yards and no touchdowns. But the win was right there for Missouri to take, but they just couldn’t finish, also fumbling into the end zone in overtime, that ended the game.

Who knows where Auburn goes from here, with LSU and Georgia up next on the schedule. They could certainly go 0-2 over the next two weeks and force Auburn officials to make a decision on the future of Bryan Harsin heading into the Bye-week. As for Missouri, they will host Georgia next week. Good luck.

Texas A&M Defeats Arkansas In A Thrilling Fourth Quarter

The Aggies turned in a potential season-changing performance on Saturday night against Arkansas. In what could’ve been a massive win for Arkansas, with Alabama coming to town next weekend, Jimbo Fisher’s team found a way to get it done. The game-changing play came late in the second quarter, with Demani Richardson returning a Razorback fumble 82-yards for the touchdown.

But just when you thought Arkansas was done, KJ Jefferson led his team down the field for a chance to take the lead on a 42-yard field goal. In one of the wildest plays of the day, the kick went off the top of the upright and the Aggies held the 23-21 lead.

Off the upright and Texas A&M pulls out the win in Arlington.



Crazy day pic.twitter.com/JeG4rwbwC4 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 25, 2022

KJ Jefferson finished the night 12-19 for 171 yards and 2 touchdowns, while rushing for 105 yards and one touchdown. Aggies QB Max Johnson passed for 151 yards and 1 touchdown, but it was Devon Achane who controlled the night. Johnson had 159 rushing yards. This game was there for the taking, but Arkansas just couldn’t finish the job. Next up, the Aggies look to have turned their season around, with a trip to Mississippi State next Saturday. Arkansas will host Alabama in another huge matchup.

Rest Of The Conference

Georgia Defeats Kent State 39-22

The Bulldogs might’ve gotten a little bit too comfortable, but handled business at home. Stetson Bennett threw for 272 yards, but zero touchdowns and one interception. Georgia did enough on the ground to get away from Kent State, with a trip to Missouri coming up next week.

Ole Miss Hangs On To Defeat Tulsa 35-27

Not the perfect night for the Rebels, but Quinshon Judkins rushed for 140 yards and 2 touchdowns. Starting quarterback Jaxson Dart went 13-24 for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns. Tulsa had to put in the backup QB Braylon Braxton, who was 8-22 for 83 yards, 1 TD and 1 interception. Next up, Ole Miss will host a massive game in Oxford, with Kentucky headed to town.

Mississippi State Rolls Over Bowling Green 45-14

A huge game from QB Will Rogers led the Bulldogs to the win. Rogers was 39-50 for 409 yards and 6 touchdowns. One of the better outcomes from this one is that Will Rogers raised $6,000 for the Mississippi ‘Boys & Girls Club’ with his touchdown passes. Next up, the Bulldogs will host Texas A&M, hoping to defeat the Aggies for the 2nd straight year.

Kentucky Defeats Northern Illinois 31-23

The Wildcats handled their business Saturday night, with Will Levis king 18-26 for 303 yards and 4 touchdowns. Next up, Kentucky will head to Oxford for a battle of undefeated teams, with Chris Rodriguez set to make his return.

Alabama Handles Vanderbilt 55-3

Bryce Young went 25-36 for 385 yards and 4 touchdowns, as the Tide’ took care of business against Vanderbilt. Next up, Alabama will travel to Arkansas for a showdown with the Razorbacks, while Vanderbilt has a week off.

LSU defeats New Mexico 38-0

QB Jayden Daniels was 24-29 for 279 yards, but zero touchdowns. Noah Cain rushed for 2 TD’s and the Tigers had a comfortable night in Baton Rouge. Next up, LSU will travel to the Plains to face Auburn in a big game for both Tigers.

South Carolina Defeats Charlotte 56-20

A much needed night of scoring for the Gamecocks, with Marshawn Lloyd rushing for 169 yards and 3 touchdowns. Spencer Rattler passed for 187 yards on the night. Next up, the Gamecocks will host South Carolina State.

That’s a wrap for week four in the SEC, with a number of critical games in the conference next weekend.