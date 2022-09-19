SEC Week 4 Betting Lines: Significant Games In Knoxville, Arlington

Coming off a weekend that provided us a number of games that were near upsets, the SEC will be led by Tennessee-Florida and Arkansas-Texas A&M as the headlining acts.

Considering the amount of non-conference games scheduled or Saturday, this could be a tricky weekend of betting around the SEC.

Let’s dive into the slate of games, with lines provided by DraftKings SportsBook.

Florida @ Tennessee (-9.5)

The Gators are coming off a tough game against South Florida that shouldn’t have come down to the fourth quarter. There’s a growing trend in Gainesville right now with quarterback Anthony Richardson, who has yet to throw a touchdown pass this season. Richardson is 41-77 for 423 yards, 0 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Yes, he’s good outside of the pocket making plays with his feet, but opposing teams have figured out that making him sit in the pocket and throw is the way to beat Florida. Billy Napier will need a solid rushing attack this weekend.

This is the most Tennessee has been favored over Florida in over 20 years.

As for Tennessee, well this offense is rolling at the moment, behind quarterback Hendon Hooker. The Vols signal caller is 58-84 for 821 yards and 5 touchdowns, without an interception. He’s also rushed for two TD’s so far this season. Thanks to WR’s Cedric Tillman, Bru McCoy and Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee is finding success through the air, which in-return benefits the rushing attack against Florida.

Hendon Hooker, Bru McCoy and Jalin Hyatt celebrate the touchdown. Courtesy of Tennessee Football

We will have to wait and see what the status of Cedric Tillman is, after suffering a lower body injury, but the Vols would have options if needed.

The atmosphere for this game will likely rival the Oklahoma matchup years ago, with Tennessee pulling out the ‘Checkerboard Neyland’ for Florida. Until the Vols actually win one of these games consistently, it’s hard to pick them. I’d continue to watch this spread as the the week moves on.

Texas A&M (-2) vs. Arkansas

This is the western division matchup that has been circled on calendars before the season began. Texas A&M dropping that game against App State sure didn’t help its playoff chances, but a win this Saturday could turn the season around.

Unfortunately, the offense is still lacking an identity, while Jimbo Fisher decided to start Max Johnson in the win over Miami. Neither Johnson or Haynes King has looked good in the pocket, but having Devon Achane at running back is helping pickup the slack.

The Aggies should have a number of players back this weekend who were either suspended or injured.

As for the Arkansas, thanks to a fourth quarter spark, they were able to stave off the upset by Missouri State. This honestly felt like a game where the Razorbacks thought they could put in on cruise control, but Bobby Petrine had other plans.

Getting the win was all that mattered, so now KJ Jefferson and Raheim Sanders can prepare for the Aggies defense.

Max Johnson (14) of the Texas A&M Aggies throws a pass against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter of the game at Kyle Field on September 17, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

Jefferson has thrown for 770 yards and 6 touchdowns, while rushing for another three TD’s. The Razorbacks have the upper hand in this game, with a one-two punch on offense that will be hard to stop.

There is no reason, in my opinion, why the Aggies should be favored in this game. I’d tell you to hammer the Razorbacks, but it’s your money. Get it before it drops.

Missouri @ Auburn (-7)

After witnessing the Auburn offense in-person this past weekend, the only term that comes to mind is disaster.

Neither TJ Finley or Robby Ashford looked comfortable in the pocket and the offensive line was beat the entire game. Penn State’s Nick Singleton rushed for 124 yards and 2 touchdowns, while the rest of the group wore down the Auburn defensive line.

To say this Auburn team is in trouble would be an understatement, they looked defeated early in the second half.

I don’t know how, but Bryan Harsin needs to figure out how to get his players to respond on both sides of the ball, while also figuring out his quarterback situation.

For Missouri, beating Abilene-Christian shouldn’t give fans hope that they can go into Auburn and win, but walking into an atmosphere that will most likely be somewhat dead will help.

Quarterback Brady Cook has thrown for 621 yards, 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, but does have a cannon for an arm. Maybe the Missouri Tigers can stroll into Auburn and catch the other Tigers sleeping. I don’t particularly care for this spread, mainly because I don’t trust Auburn.

The Ugly Slate Of Games

Kent State @ Georgia (-42.5)

Georgia only got into the 30’s against Samford at home a few weeks ago, so maybe they take it easy in the second half against Kent State.

Bowling Green @ Mississippi State (-30)

This should be the makeup game for QB Will Rogers, after being held in-check on Saturday against LSU.

Tulsa @ Ole Miss (-19.5)

The only way I could see Tulsa hanging around in this game is if the Rebels are looking ahead to the Kentucky matchup, scheduled for October 1st.

Northern Illinois @ Kentucky (-25.5)

Same goes for Kentucky, with Vanderbilt beating NIU this past Saturday, the only way it’s close is if the Wildcats are looking ahead. This one doesn’t feel like 26 points though, so maybe throw it into a parlay.

Vanderbilt @ Alabama (-41)

Thank goodness that Vanderbilt surpassed the projected overall win total this past weekend against Northern Illinois, because this is one game they aren’t winning. The Dores did find a quarterback in AJ Swann, but Alabama should handle this game with ease. The spread is a bit tempting though.

New Mexico @ LSU (-30)

The Tigers looked good on defense against Mississippi State, while Jayden Daniels looks to be getting comfortable with this Brian Kelly offense. I’d think this is a line the the Tigers can cover.

Charlotte @ South Carolina (-23)

I would have to think that the Gamecocks take out some of their frustrations on Charlotte this weekend. I like South Carolina and the 23 points. This is the type of matchup that Shane Beamer needed for his team.

Happy Betting!

Where To Play?

New DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.