SEC TV For Oct. 1 Set: Bama At Arkansas, Kentucky at Ole Miss Highlight Schedule

A pair of potential top 15 pairings highlight the Southeastern Conference’s television football schedule for Saturday Oct. 1, the SEC announced on Monday.

Alabama, currently No. 2 and 3-0 on the season, will be at Arkansas, currently No. 10 and also 3-0, at 3:30 p.m. eastern on CBS. The Crimson Tide hosts Vanderbilt (3-1) this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network, while Arkansas plays No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1) at 7 p.m. on ESPN in Arlington, Texas.

SEC ACTION OVER THE WEEKEND

In the other ranked pairing, as far as current rankings, on Oct. 1, No. 8 Kentucky will be at No. 16 Ole Miss at noon on ESPN. The Wildcats (3-0) host Northern Illinois (1-2) this Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Ole Miss (3-0) hosts Tulsa (2-1) at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network this Saturday.

Other Oct. 1 games are as follows:

-South Carolina State at South Carolina, noon, SEC Network

-Eastern Washington at No. 20 Florida, noon, ESPN+, SEC Network+

-No. 23 Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 4 p.m., SEC Network

–LSU at Auburn, 7 p.m., ESPN

-No. 1 Georgia at Missouri, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network