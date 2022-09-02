SEC T-Shirts: The Top Tees For All 14 Schools

Let’s not make this more complicated than it needs to be. College football is back, and tailgate parties are being planned. Fans need something to wear (or not?) and OutKick is here to help with our picks for the best SEC T-shirts for all 14 schools.

Actually, this might be the best shirt for all 14 SEC schools. But whatever. OutKick readers, whether you’re an Alabama alum, a Florida fan or a Bulldog believer, we have the tees for you. I picked out a few choices for guys, and my colleagues Meg Turner and Hayley Rieman have the ladies looks on lock.

Why T-shirts? Simple: I love ’em. I worked four years for a company that makes shirts and have a closet full of tees, much to my wife’s dismay. They’re an easy go-to, and whether you like old-school vintage logos or creative unlicensed designs, we have you covered below.

No promises that these SEC T-shirts will leave you looking like Bama alum Derrick Henry on game day, but we think you’ll like our picks. What’d we miss? Let us know. LFG!

Alabama Crimson Tide

Punting elephants are a must, but sometimes simply stating the obvious is a good option too. A smile and a Roll Tide will get you in anywhere you want to go in Tuscaloosa.

Men

BreakingT (left) and Retro Brand

Ladies

Alabama-Crimson-Tide-tailgate-gameday
Tuskwear (left) and Alabama Vintage

Arkansas Razorbacks 

Can’t go wrong in the South with a front-pocket logo/full-back print shirt. Go Hogs Or Go Home is as good as it gets.

Men

Southern Tide (left) and B-Unlimited

Ladies 

Arkansas Razorbacks T-Shirts Tailgate Gameday
RiffRaff (left) and Wander Boutique

Auburn Tigers

Not entirely sure what “Barn Hard” means, but it’s fun to say. And if you can’t get on board with smirking tigers wearing sailor hats, this probably isn’t the article for you.

Men

War Blogle (left) and Homefield

Ladies 

auburn-tigers-shirt-football-sec-college-football
Elisabet Boutique (left) and J&M Bookstore

Florida Gators

I’m a sucker for script. And the team colors on a Gainesville-born Tom Petty shirt is pretty perfect.

Men

Homefield (left) and Merchbar

Ladies

florida-gators-shirt-football-sec-college-football
Ilene’s Gator Store (left) and Bows & Arrows

LSU Tigers

Show love to the local brands when you can (Sweet Baton Rouge is a gem). But don’t overlook the stalwarts like Fanatics, who do Sailor Mike justice here.

Men

Sweet Baton Rouge (left) and Fanatics

Ladies

LSU Tigers SEC
Sweet Baton Rouge (left) and Bengals & Bandits

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Show up in Starkville wearing one of these SEC T-shirts and holding a six-pack and you’ll be welcomed, no questions asked.

Men

Old Row (left) and B-Unlimited

Ladies 

Mississippi state
B-Unlimited and Gameday Couture

Georgia Bulldogs

Skip the over-designed official championship logos and opt for this understated beaut from Classic Georgia. That dawg’ll hunt.

Men

Haver (left) and Classic Georgia

Ladies

Georgia Bulldogs - T-shirt SEC GameDay College Football
The Swank Company (left) and Purple Door

Texas A&M Aggies

The old white helmet is classic and clean and an Aggie favorite.

Men

The Warehouse (left) and Fanatics

Ladies

Texas A&M Aggies T-shirts SEC College Football
SOHO (left) and AggieLand

South Carolina Gamecocks

Do they make Cock Commander shirts? Or better question: Where can Carolina fans get ’em?

Men

Homefield (left) and Addam’s

Ladies 

South Carolina Gamecocks
Miss Cocky (left) and LMAE Fashion

Kentucky Wildcats

Cast your vote in the Stoops vs. Calipari poll with a Football School shirt. Though that classic ‘Cat is tempting too.

Men

Vintage Brand (left) and Kentucky Branded

Ladies

Kentucky Wildcats
The Blue Rose (left) and Calypso

Missouri Tigers

Single-bar face masks look as good on shirts as they did on Gary Anderson. Good job, Mizzou.

Men

Charlie Hustle (left) and The Mizzou Store

Ladies

Photos courtesy of The Southern Rose & The Mizzou Store
The Southern Rose (left) and The Mizzou Store

Ole Miss Rebels

Come to the ‘Sip wearing these shirts and you’ll fit in just fine at the Grove.

Men

Southern Tide (left) and Rebel Rags

Ladies

Ole Miss Rebels
Cat Daddy’s (left) and Rebel Rags

Tennessee Volunteers

Vol fans, there’s a reason none of our picks is an orange shirt. Embrace it in small doses and you’ll be just fine.

Men

Volunteer Traditions (left) and Homefield

Ladies

tennessee-vols
Photos courtesy of Josie’s Boutique & Raspy Peach.

Vanderbilt Commodores

Growing up in Nashville pre-boom, Mr. Commodore was everywhere. I gotta get that Homefield gem just for nostalgia.

Men

Where I’m From (left) and Homefield

Ladies

Vanderbilt Commodores
Photos courtesy of SOHO & VU Commodores.

Agree or disagree with our SEC T-shirts picks? Let us know what you think.

Hayley Rieman and Megan Turner contributed to this article.

Written by Dominic Bonvissuto

Dom has survived 20-plus years in sports media and marketing, including stops at Sports Illustrated, NBC, the NFL and BreakingT. He’s lived in Atlanta, NYC and LA and currently resides in Nashville, where he grew up. He loves his family, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Dayton Flyers and grumbling about youth baseball umpires.

