SEC T-Shirts: The Top Tees For All 14 Schools

Let’s not make this more complicated than it needs to be. College football is back, and tailgate parties are being planned. Fans need something to wear (or not?) and OutKick is here to help with our picks for the best SEC T-shirts for all 14 schools.

Actually, this might be the best shirt for all 14 SEC schools. But whatever. OutKick readers, whether you’re an Alabama alum, a Florida fan or a Bulldog believer, we have the tees for you. I picked out a few choices for guys, and my colleagues Meg Turner and Hayley Rieman have the ladies looks on lock.

Why T-shirts? Simple: I love ’em. I worked four years for a company that makes shirts and have a closet full of tees, much to my wife’s dismay. They’re an easy go-to, and whether you like old-school vintage logos or creative unlicensed designs, we have you covered below.

No promises that these SEC T-shirts will leave you looking like Bama alum Derrick Henry on game day, but we think you’ll like our picks. What’d we miss? Let us know. LFG!

Punting elephants are a must, but sometimes simply stating the obvious is a good option too. A smile and a Roll Tide will get you in anywhere you want to go in Tuscaloosa.

Men

BreakingT (left) and Retro Brand

Ladies

Tuskwear (left) and Alabama Vintage

Can’t go wrong in the South with a front-pocket logo/full-back print shirt. Go Hogs Or Go Home is as good as it gets.

Men

Southern Tide (left) and B-Unlimited

Ladies

RiffRaff (left) and Wander Boutique

Not entirely sure what “Barn Hard” means, but it’s fun to say. And if you can’t get on board with smirking tigers wearing sailor hats, this probably isn’t the article for you.

Men

War Blogle (left) and Homefield

Ladies

Elisabet Boutique (left) and J&M Bookstore

I’m a sucker for script. And the team colors on a Gainesville-born Tom Petty shirt is pretty perfect.

Men

Homefield (left) and Merchbar

Ladies

Ilene’s Gator Store (left) and Bows & Arrows

Show love to the local brands when you can (Sweet Baton Rouge is a gem). But don’t overlook the stalwarts like Fanatics, who do Sailor Mike justice here.

Men

Sweet Baton Rouge (left) and Fanatics

Ladies

Sweet Baton Rouge (left) and Bengals & Bandits

Show up in Starkville wearing one of these SEC T-shirts and holding a six-pack and you’ll be welcomed, no questions asked.

Men

Old Row (left) and B-Unlimited

Ladies

B-Unlimited and Gameday Couture

The old white helmet is classic and clean and an Aggie favorite.

Men

The Warehouse (left) and Fanatics

Ladies

SOHO (left) and AggieLand

Do they make Cock Commander shirts? Or better question: Where can Carolina fans get ’em?

Men

Homefield (left) and Addam’s

Ladies

Miss Cocky (left) and LMAE Fashion

Cast your vote in the Stoops vs. Calipari poll with a Football School shirt. Though that classic ‘Cat is tempting too.

Men

Vintage Brand (left) and Kentucky Branded

Ladies

The Blue Rose (left) and Calypso

Single-bar face masks look as good on shirts as they did on Gary Anderson. Good job, Mizzou.

Men

Charlie Hustle (left) and The Mizzou Store

Ladies

The Southern Rose (left) and The Mizzou Store

Come to the ‘Sip wearing these shirts and you’ll fit in just fine at the Grove.

Men

Southern Tide (left) and Rebel Rags

Ladies

Cat Daddy’s (left) and Rebel Rags

Vol fans, there’s a reason none of our picks is an orange shirt. Embrace it in small doses and you’ll be just fine.

Men

Volunteer Traditions (left) and Homefield

Ladies

Growing up in Nashville pre-boom, Mr. Commodore was everywhere. I gotta get that Homefield gem just for nostalgia.

Men

Where I’m From (left) and Homefield

Ladies

Photos courtesy of SOHO & VU Commodores.