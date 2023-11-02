It’s Bedlam: SEC Showcase On Saturday, Washington Looking To Get Past USC, While Texas Will Be Tested Without Quinn Ewers

Videos by OutKick

Here we go, the SEC will have its day to shine on Saturday as Georgia will face its second ranked opponent of the college football season in No.12 Missouri. Just five hours west, 14th ranked LSU will look for back-to-back wins against 9th ranked Alabama in a massive rematch.

This is the beginning of a massive month of November for the conference that’s looking to win its fourth straight national championship. Can LSU upend Alabama for the second straight year, this time on the road?

While the SEC will take centerstage, the Pac-12 is hoping one of its prime candidates for a national title doesn’t fall short in Los Angeles. After being ranked 5th in the first CFP rankings of the season, Washington will look to keep its unblemished record intact against the struggling USC Trojans.

Not to be outdone, there will be some nervous folks inside the Big 12 offices this Saturday, with Texas hosting Kansas State, without Quinn Ewers. So, it’s safe to say this first weekend of November will present a number of opportunities for chaos.

Oh, before we forget, Dabo Swinney and his Clemson Tigers better give fans something to cheer about on Saturday, or we’re likely to see a repeat of his call-in show again next week.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney went on an epic 5-minute rant tonight after ‘Tyler, from Spartanburg’ asked him about his $11.5 million salary and 4-4 season.



“I’m not gonna sit here and let you, I don’t care how much money I make. You’re not gonna talk to me like I’m 12-years old..” pic.twitter.com/XvjhZDUd2m — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 31, 2023

Welcome to the crazy side of the SEC, with Missouri heading to Georgia looking to pull off the massive upset. Even though they’re ranked 12th in the initial CFP rankings, the Tigers are ready for the opportunity to shock the world. While Georgia is dealing with life without Brock Bowers for the time being, quarterback Carson Beck didn’t miss a step against Florida last weekend.

For Eli Drinkwtiz and his Tigers, it’s the Brady Cook show on offense, co-starring Luther Burden. After watching Missouri this season, Kirby Smart’s Georgia defense should not have a problem getting his team motivated for this matchup. Last season should be a friendly reminder that the Tigers are a team that can hang with the Bulldogs, with a defense that can get after Carson Beck.

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs shakes hands with head coach Eliah Drinkwitz of the Missouri Tigers after a game at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 1, 2022 in Columbia, Missouri. Georgia defeated Missouri 26-22. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

However you slice this one, it’s the first test for Georgia in a three-week span that includes Ole Miss and Tennessee. This could end up being one of the better games of the day if the Tigers can establish some type of rushing attack. Athens will be rocking, and Eli Drinkwitz is bringing his team to Georgia looking to create their own path to the playoffs.

The Rematch: LSU Heads To Alabama For Offensive Shootout

Bring on all the craziness that encompasses the Alabama, LSU game. You can count on some type of weird voodoo in Tuscaloosa, which feels like it could turn into track meet. I doubt this looks like the games of old, which usually ended with some type of defensive stand, and a combined score that doesn’t get past thirty points.

Jayden Daniels has a chance to put on a show against an Alabama defense that has looked confused at times this season. On the other side of the field, Jalen Milroe has an opportunity to eat-up the Tigers defense on the ground. It’s hard to trust the LSU front-seven at the moment, hence why this game could turn into a back-and-forth affair on offense, though Alabama would love to play this one between the trenches.

Interesting Stat: LSU has scored more than seventeen points only twice in the last thirteen games against Alabama, which the Tigers both won.

If we get anywhere near what transpired in Baton Rouge last year, buckle up for a crazy ride on Saturday night in Alabama. There’s always something about this matchup, which will be the last time it’s an SEC West showdown. The SEC doubleheader has a chance to deliver one of the best weekends of the season so far in the conference.

Critical Day In The Big 12: Bedlam Between Oklahoma, Oklahoma State. Texas Looking To Stay The Course

It will be a somber, but exciting weekend for Bedlam. The final matchup for the time being between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will take place in Stillwater, which is crazy to think, but the new reality. One of the bigger questions is how do the Sooners bounce-back after the deflating loss to Kansas last weekend.

There certainly cannot be any further hiccups for Brent Venables and Oklahoma if they’re going to be in the playoff conversation. Ranked 10th in the first CFP rankings of the season, the Sooners still have a pretty nice path to be one of the final four teams remaining, with a rematch against Texas potentially looming in the conference title game. Can Mike Gundy and the Cowboys spoil the Sooners chances at a playoff spot in its final season in the Big 12?

I’d imagine Commissioner Brett Yormark would probably break a smile if this were to happen.

On the other side of the Red River Rivalry, the Texas Longhorns are looking to get past Kansas State without Quinn Ewers. Sure, Maalik Murphy handled the role against BYU last Saturday, but the Wildcats will certainly present bigger problems than the Cougars. If Kansas State can create turnovers, QB Will Howard could make the Texas defense pay.

I’m not saying Texas will suffer its second loss of the season, but the Wildcats could certainly present problems for Steve Sarkisian’s offense, without Ewers.

Pac-12 Test: Can Washington, Michael Penix Jr. Take Care Of Struggling USC?

After losing its second straight game of the season, the USC defense is limping into a showdown with Heisman Trophy candidate Michael Penix Jr. Honestly, this matchup couldn’t come at a worse time for a USC defense that looks putrid. Even though we’re all excited to see a Caleb Williams vs. Michael Penix Jr. duel, I worry this could get out of hand if the Trojans defense flops in the second half.

I say all of that, but USC does have the offensive firepower to keep up with Washington, though it most likely won’t look like the Oregon-UW game. Ranked 5th in the first CFP rankings, Washington has the chance to continue its path towards a Pac-12 title game that could decide which conference team gets into the playoffs.

But, with this game in Los Angeles, it sure feels like the Huskies could put the final dagger in USC’s 2023 season. Not playing for a spot in the Pac-12 title game or the playoffs has to have had an impact on Lincoln Riley’s team, but we’ll see how they respond on Saturday.

The 10th ranked Ole Miss Rebels will host Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M for a noon kickoff, as the Rebels fight for a playoff spot. There is no love loss between Lane Kiffin and Jimbo, so this game could get very interesting for the Aggies if they fall behind early. Kiffin would love nothing more than to send the Aggies home with their fourth loss of the season, in embarrassing fashion. I’d watch this game just for the fireworks if it gets ugly.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels walks to the locker room after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 29, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

After a WILD few days for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, his mouth, along with the Tigers, will host Notre Dame for a noon kickoff. These two teams kicking-off the college football Saturday slate wasn’t on my bingo card to start the season, but he we are. Swinney has spent the last two weeks preaching to the fanbase, so I’ll be interested to see what the crowd looks like, as you know Notre Dame fans will travel. If the Fighting Irish beat up on the Tigers, that should make for another interesting call-in show Monday night.

If I didn’t mention your favorite team, I apologize, there;’s only so much room for a packed college football schedule. We’re entering the biggest month of the season, and the slate should present a number of opportunities for fireworks.

Enjoy the college football weekend, and let me know what teams your going with this weekend in the betting world. You can email me at Trey.Wallace@outkick.com if you’d like to send me your best tailgate photos or pictures from around different stadiums this weekend. I’ll include them in my Sunday roundup piece, as I love seeing you guys have a great time.