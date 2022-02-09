The NFL Has Released 2022 Combine Invites, With The SEC Sending 82 Players To Indianapolis

Videos by OutKick

The NFL has released a list of 324 prospects that have been invited to the 2022 combine in Indianapolis this year. The SEC is loaded with prospective talent and will be well represented at this year’s combine, with Georgia leading the way with 14 invites. Alabama came in second with 11 invites. The conference is sending 82 players to the event this year.

Here is a list of each school and the invited prospects.

Alabama

Christopher Allen, LB

Jalyn Armour-Davis, DB

Slade Bolden, WR

Christian Harris, LB

Joshua Jobe, DB

Phidarian Mathis, DL

John Metchie, WR

Evan Neal, OL

LaBryan Ray, DL

Brian Robinson, RB

Jameson Williams, WR

Arkansas

Montaric Brown, DB

Treylon Burks, WR

Myron Cunningham, OL

John Ridgeway, DL

Tre Williams, LB

Auburn

Zakoby McClain, LB

Roger McCreary, DB

Smoke Monday, DB

Florida

Zach Carter, DL

Kaiir Elam, DB

Jeremiah Moon, LB

Dameon Pierce, RB

Georgia

Jake Camarda, P

Lewis Cine, DB

James Cook, RB

Jordan Davis, DL

Nakobe Dean, LB

Derion Kendrick, DB

George Pickens, WR

Jamaree Salyer, OL

Justin Shaffer, OL

Channing Tindall, LB

Quay Walker, LB

Travon Walker, DL

Zamir White, RB

Devonte Wyatt, DL

Kentucky

Yusuf Corker, DB

Luke Fortner, OL

Darian Kinnard, OL

Marquan McCall, DL

Joshua Paschal, DL

Wan’Dale Robinson, WR

Dare Rosenthal, OL

LSU

Damone Clark, LB

Ty Davis-Price, RB

Austin Deculus, OL

Neil Farrell, DL

Cordale Flott, DB

Chasen Hines, OL

Ed Ingram, OL

Derek Stingley Jr., DB

Cade York, K

Ole Miss