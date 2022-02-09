The NFL Has Released 2022 Combine Invites, With The SEC Sending 82 Players To Indianapolis

Videos by OutKick
The NFL has released a list of 324 prospects that have been invited to the 2022 combine in Indianapolis this year. The SEC is loaded with prospective talent and will be well represented at this year’s combine, with Georgia leading the way with 14 invites. Alabama came in second with 11 invites. The conference is sending 82 players to the event this year.
Here is a list of each school and the invited prospects.
Alabama
- Christopher Allen, LB
- Jalyn Armour-Davis, DB
- Slade Bolden, WR
- Christian Harris, LB
- Joshua Jobe, DB
- Phidarian Mathis, DL
- John Metchie, WR
- Evan Neal, OL
- LaBryan Ray, DL
- Brian Robinson, RB
- Jameson Williams, WR
Arkansas
- Montaric Brown, DB
- Treylon Burks, WR
- Myron Cunningham, OL
- John Ridgeway, DL
- Tre Williams, LB
Auburn
- Zakoby McClain, LB
- Roger McCreary, DB
- Smoke Monday, DB
Florida
- Zach Carter, DL
- Kaiir Elam, DB
- Jeremiah Moon, LB
- Dameon Pierce, RB
Georgia
- Jake Camarda, P
- Lewis Cine, DB
- James Cook, RB
- Jordan Davis, DL
- Nakobe Dean, LB
- Derion Kendrick, DB
- George Pickens, WR
- Jamaree Salyer, OL
- Justin Shaffer, OL
- Channing Tindall, LB
- Quay Walker, LB
- Travon Walker, DL
- Zamir White, RB
- Devonte Wyatt, DL
Kentucky
- Yusuf Corker, DB
- Luke Fortner, OL
- Darian Kinnard, OL
- Marquan McCall, DL
- Joshua Paschal, DL
- Wan’Dale Robinson, WR
- Dare Rosenthal, OL
LSU
- Damone Clark, LB
- Ty Davis-Price, RB
- Austin Deculus, OL
- Neil Farrell, DL
- Cordale Flott, DB
- Chasen Hines, OL
- Ed Ingram, OL
- Derek Stingley Jr., DB
- Cade York, K
- Ben Brown, OL
- Chance Campbell, LB
- Snoop Conner, RB
- Matt Corral, QB
- Dontario Drummond, WR
- Jerrion Ealy, RB
- Braylon Sanders, WR
- Sam Williams, DL
Mississippi State
- Charles Cross, OL
- MJ Emerson, DB
- Makai Polk, WR
Missouri
- Tyler Badie, RB
- Akayleb Evans, DB
South Carolina
- Kingsley Enagbare, DL
- Kevin Harris, RB
- ZaQuandre White, RB
Tennessee
- Matthew Butler, DL
- Velus Jones, WR
- Cade Mays, OL
- Alontae Taylor, DB
Texas A&M
- Micheal Clemons, DL
- Kenyon Green, OL
- Aaron Hansford, LB
- Tyree Johnson, DL
- DeMarvin Leal, DL
- Leon O’Neal, DB
- Jayden Peevy, DL
- Isaiah Spiller, RB
- Jalen Wydermyer, TE
The combine will take place starting March 1st and conclude on Match 7th. It will be interesting see which drills some of these players participate in, especially the ones coming off an injury or wanting to wait until their pro-day to show-off their complete skillset.