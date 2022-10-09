SEC Rewind, Look Ahead: Tennessee Cruises The Bayou, Tide’-Aggies Final Play, South Carolina Upsets Kentucky

BATON ROUGE — Another SEC Saturday is in the books and it turned out to be a rough day for a number of teams.

After Tennessee destroyed LSU in Baton Rouge, the attention shifted to the rest of the conference, with a close game involving Florida, while Alabama was taken to the final play of the game against Texas A&M.

Georgia and Mississippi State rolled, but it was South Carolina that pulled off the upset against Kentucky, who were missing Will Levis.

We knew coming into this weekend that a number of games could cause a ripple effect in both divisions. Will Rogers put his stamp on the Bulldogs’ win over Arkansas, while Auburn continued to struggle in the second half, this time against #2 Georgia, which left Bryan Harsin speechless, again.

Tennessee Handles LSU In Dominant Fashion

I figured the Vols would have success on offense against LSU, but I didn’t expect it to come in the rushing category. Tennessee outgained the Tigers 263-55 on the ground, while Hendon Hooker continued to shine, throwing for 239 yards and 2 touchdowns. Knowing that the Vols have struggled a bit in the secondary, it was the lack of rushing attempts by LSU that killed the Tigers’ chances.

Tennessee finished the game with 503 yards of offense, making life miserable for the LSU defense. Jabari Small had 127 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground, while Bru McCoy had 140 yards receiving.

Simply put, Tennessee manhandled the Tigers and Josh Heupel out-coached Brian Kelly. The Vols are 5-0 and looked like the 8th team in the country on Saturday. Over 10,000 fans clad in Orange invaded Baton Rouge to watch the blowout win. Next up, Tennessee will host #1 Alabama, while LSU travel to Florida.

Alabama Survives On The Final Play Against Texas A&M

Alabama got more than they thought from Texas A&M on Saturday night, with the Tide leading 24-20 with 2:03 remaining. The Aggies had one final shot at the win but came up short. A sloppy performance from Alabama, which included four turnovers, with Jalen Milroe at quarterback. Not having Bryce Young hurt, but the two missed FGs were also a sign of a rough night.

I’m not paid to run an offense, but the final play call from Jimbo Fisher was puzzling.

A chance to win the game, at the 2-yard line, and that’s what they ran? Made zero sense to me, but I don’t have a $90 million contract.

ALABAMA SURVIVES TEXAS A&M 😱 pic.twitter.com/Gu52alAVo8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2022

Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 154 yards, while Alabama had 288 yards total yards on the ground. Credit to Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King, who passed for over 250 yards, with 2 touchdowns. This turned out to be one heck of a game, when most, including myself, thought it would be over by halftime.

Next up, Alabama will travel to Knoxville for a showdown with #8 Tennessee, while Texas A&M will have the week off.

South Carolina-Kentucky

Shane Beamer picked up his first win against a ranked opponent as South Carolina went to Lexington and took care of Kentucky. The Gamecocks had a plan of running the football and MarShawn Lloyd had over 100 yards on the ground, with a touchdown. Quarterback Spencer Rattler passed for over 175 yards, with a touchdown and interception.

Kentucky was hoping Chris Rodriguez could lead them to the win without QB Will Levis, but even rushing for over 120 yards couldn’t get it done on Saturday night. It’s very clear how much they need Levis to throw the ball, with QB Kaiya Sheron throwing for under 100 yards, with 1 touchdown.

This is a deflating loss for the Wildcats, with most folks thinking this would be a win, even without the starting quarterback. (I did pick the Gamecocks to win, so you’re welcome if you took my advice)

Up next, Kentucky will host a very talented Mississippi State team, with Will Rogers at quarterback. South Carolina will host Texas A&M in two weeks.

Florida Escapes The Missouri Upset Attempt

I imagine Billy Napier is thanking the football gods for Jaydon Hill, who had 2 interceptions o Saturday, returning one 46-yards for a touchdown. The Gators took to the ground in the second half, with 212 yards rushing in the second half. This is the third straight game that Missouri gave its opponent a tough outing but again came up short.

Florida QB Anthony Richardson went 8-of-14 for 66 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. On the other side, Brady Cook threw two interceptions, while Nathaniel Peat rushed for 117 yards. The Gators picked up their first conference win of the season, which was much needed. They’ll need to work on offensive consistency this week, but the rushing attack did enough for the win.

Next up, Florida will host LSU, which is always a fun rivalry game. Missouri will host Vanderbilt.

Mississippi State Handles Arkansas Without KJ Jefferson

This game turned into the Will Rogers showcase, as the Bulldogs quarterback went 31-48 for 395 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Mike Leach offense took advantage of Arkansas in the secondary, finishing off the Hogs 40-17.

As for Arkansas, the absence of KJ Jefferson was obvious, but I still don’t think they’d have kept up with this Bulldog offense. In his place, QB Malik Hornsby was 8-17 for 234 yards, 1 TD and 2 interceptions. Hornsby did rush for 114 yards on the day, while Rock Sanders had 86 yards on the ground.

This was the third consecutive loss for the Razorbacks, who are moving in the wrong direction. Next up, Mississippi State will travel to Kentucky, while Arkansas will play at BYU.

Georgia Takes Care Of Auburn In 42-10 Blowout

The second-half struggles continue for Auburn, who seemingly don’t have a clue how to score in the final thirty minutes. Georgia finished the game with 500 yards of offense on 71 plays, with Stetson Bennett passing for 208 yards, but zero touchdowns. Georgia rushed for 296 yards on the Auburn defense, with Stetson Bennett rushing for a 64-yard TD.

Georgia’s defense held Tank Bigsby to 19 total yards and again, the Auburn offense looked dreadful. The Bulldogs knew they didn’t need to get fancy on offense and used the rushing attack to put the Tigers away.

Next up, Georgia will host Vanderbilt, while Auburn will travel to Ole Miss, which has the potential of being Bryan Harsin’s last game, we will see.

Other Game Of Note.

Ole Miss handled business against Vanderbilt, winning 52-28. QB Jaxson Dart passed for 448 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Next up, the Rebels will host Auburn, while Vandy travels to Georgia.

Stay tuned to OutKick, as we continue to look ahead to another big week in the SEC, with Tennessee vs. Alabama in the main event.