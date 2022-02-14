SEC Puts 5 Teams In A.P. Poll; Auburn Falls To No. 2

Videos by OutKick

Even when the SEC loses, it wins.

No. 1 Auburn fell to No. 2 in the Associated Press poll released Monday after an overtime, 80-76 loss at Arkansas on Tuesday.

So, Arkansas reached the poll at No. 23 despite a 68-67 loss Saturday at Alabama, which made the poll at No. 25, giving the SEC five ranked teams as Kentucky remained in, jumping from No. 5 to No. 4 as did Tennesssee, rising from No. 19 to No. 16.

Alabama’s win over Arkansas now gives the Tide six victories over ranked teams this season with the first five victims No. 3 Gonzaga on Dec. 4, No. 4 Baylor on Jan. 29, No. 13 LSU on Jan. 19, No. 14 Houston on Dec. 11 and No. 14 Tennessee on Dec. 29. Alabama’s ranked losses are to Auburn when it was No. 1 and No. 4 and to No. 5 Kentucky.

Kentucky defeated Florida, 78-57, on Saturday, while Tennessee beat Vanderbilt, 73-64, and Auburn routed Texas A&M, 75-58. behind a triple-double by center Walker Kessler.

Gonzaga (21-2) jumped from No. 2 to replace Auburn after the Bulldogs beat Pacific, 89-51, on Thursday and won 74-58 on Saturday over No. 22 St. Mary’s, which fell out of the poll.

Arizona (22-2) is at No. 3.

No. 4 Kentucky (21-4, 10-2) will play at No. 16 Tennessee (18-6, 9-3) at 9 p.m. eastern Tuesday on ESPN to highlight this week’s SEC action.

Purdue (22-4) is ranked No. 5, followed by No. 6 Kansas (20-4), No. 7 Baylor (21-4), No. 8 Providence (21-2), No. 9 Duke (21-4) and No. 10 Villanova (19-6).

The second 10 had No. 11 Texas Tech, No. 12 Illinois, No. 13 UCLA, No. 14 Houston, No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 16 Tennessee, No. 17 USC, No. 18 Ohio State, No. 19 Michigan State and No. 20 Texas. Murray State was at No. 21 with Wyoming at No. 22, No. 23 Arkansas, No. 24 Connecticutt and No. 25 Alabama.

SEC Tuesday Games (all times eastern)

South Carolina (14-10, 5-7) at Ole Miss (12-13, 3-9), 7 p.m., ESPNU

Florida (16-9, 6-6) at Texas A&M (15-10, 4-8), 7 p.m., ESPNU

No. 4 Kentucky (21-4, 10-2) at No. 16 Tennessee (18-6, 9-3), 9 p.m., ESPN

No. 23 Arkansas (19-6, 8-4) at Missouri (10-14, 4-7), 9 p.m. SEC Network

SEC Wednesday Games

Georgia (6-19, 1-11) at LSU (18-7, 6-6), 7 p.m., SEC Network

Mississippi State (14-10, 5-6) at No. 25 Alabama (16-9, 6-6), 7 p.m., ESPN2

Vanderbilt (13-11, 5-7) at No. 2 Auburn (23-2, 11-1), 9 p.m., SEC Network