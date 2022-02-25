SEC Media Days 2022 Coaches Schedule Released

Videos by OutKick
The Southeastern conference announced today the coaches’ appearance schedule for the annual SEC Football Kickoff Media Days. The event is set to take place July 18-21 at the College Football Hall of Fame and the Omni Hotel in Atlanta.
The Media Days event hasn’t been held in Atlanta since 2018.
Here is a general schedule for the coaches. A more detailed schedule, as well as a list of student-athletes attending, will be released closer to the event.
MONDAY, July 18
LSU – Brian Kelly
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
TUESDAY, July 19
Alabama – Nick Saban
Mississippi State – Mike Leach
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
WEDNESDAY, July 20
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Florida – Billy Napier
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
THURSDAY, July 21
Auburn – Bryan Harsin
Tennessee – Josh Heupel
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
I hate they didn’t put Jimbo Fisher and Lane Kiffin on the same day, but we will carry on. The week is a friendly reminder that SEC football is right around the corner.
See ya in July.