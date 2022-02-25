in NCAAF, OKTC, Sports

SEC Media Days 2022 Coaches Schedule Released

The Southeastern conference announced today the coaches’ appearance schedule for the annual SEC Football Kickoff Media Days. The event is set to take place July 18-21 at the College Football Hall of Fame and the Omni Hotel in Atlanta.

The Media Days event hasn’t been held in Atlanta since 2018.

Here is a general schedule for the coaches. A more detailed schedule, as well as a list of student-athletes attending, will be released closer to the event.

MONDAY, July 18

LSU – Brian Kelly

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

 

TUESDAY, July 19

Alabama – Nick Saban

Mississippi State – Mike Leach

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

 

WEDNESDAY, July 20

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Florida – Billy Napier

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

 

THURSDAY, July 21

Auburn – Bryan Harsin

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

 

I hate they didn’t put Jimbo Fisher and Lane Kiffin on the same day, but we will carry on. The week is a friendly reminder that SEC football is right around the corner.

See ya in July.

 

Written by Trey Wallace

