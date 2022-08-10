SEC Commish Greg Sankey Says Other Colleges Calling With Interest In Joining

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has been at the forefront of conference expansion over the last few years. With other schools looking to join the revenue race, Sankey continues to get calls about potential moves.

Appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, the SEC’s leader mentioned how recently a college reached out.

“Last week,” Sankey said. “Hey, how ya doin, if you ever think about it, keep us in mind, which is a compliment. We’re not out on the recruiting trail, not looking to go beyond 16, there’s not some magic number. … We are confident and comfortable with the decisions we’ve made so far.”

The landscape continues to chance in college athletics, most recently with the television deals that the Big Ten is currently negotiating. The SEC is already sitting pretty. Its exclusive contract with ABC/ESPN begins in 2024.

With FOX, CBS and NBC in the mix, how the Big Ten reaches maximum profit for its TV rights will be a talking point. How many more teams could the conference end up taking over the next number of years? Notre Dame will be a major factor there, as it decides to either remain independent or find a conference home. Schools like Oregon and Washington will be paying attention over the next few months.

For the SEC, the 2025 additions of Texas and Oklahoma are enough for now. There’s no reason to be greedy, even though we know that Greg Sankey will be monitoring the landscape. Like Sankey told the DP Show, the conference is always adapting.

“We’re really aware with what’s happening around us,” Sankey said. “We’ve shown to be adaptable in unique circumstances, so we will continue to be as adaptable with the priority of who we are.”

This means the SEC is not going to let in just anyone. But if it makes sense from a financial standpoint, the SEC will be ready to pounce, just like with the Longhorns and Sooners.