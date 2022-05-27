SEC Game Times Released For Opening Weeks Of 2022 Football Season

The SEC has started to release game times for the first few weeks of the 2022 season. It was announced on Thursday that some games will be broadcasted on FOX, with Alabama and Texas set to square off at noon in Austin. Other notable games include matchups between Tennessee and Pittsburgh, along with Texas A&M and Miami.

The Penn State vs. Auburn game has been announced as a 3:30 ET kickoff on ABC, while Arkansas and Cincinnati will open the season at 3:30 ET as well.

Here are the games that have been announced by each SEC program to start the season.

Alabama

Utah State (Sept. 3rd, 7:30ET)

@ Texas (Sept. 10th, 12:00ET)

UL Monroe (Sept 17th, 4:00PM ET)

Arkansas

Cincinnati (Sept. 3rd, 3:30PM ET)

South Carolina (Sept. 10th, 12:00PM ET)

Missouri State (Sept. 17th, 7:00PM ET)

Auburn

Mercer (Sept. 3rd, 7:00PM ET)

San Jose State (Sept. 10th, 7:30 ET)

Penn State (Sept. 17th, 3:30 ET)

Florida

Utah (Sept. 3rd, 7:00ET

Kentucky (Sept. 10th, 7:00 ET)

South Florida (Sept 17th, 7:30 ET)

Georgia

Oregon (Sept. 3rd, 3:30 ET)

Samford (Sept. 10th, 4:00 ET)

South Carolina (Sept. 17th, 12:00 ET)

Kent State (Sept. 24th, 12:00 ET)

Kentucky

Miami (OH) (Sept. 3rd, 7:00 ET)

@ Florida (Sept. 10th, 7:00 ET)

Youngstown State (Sept. 17th, 12:00 ET)

LSU

Florida State (Sept. 4th, 7:30 ET)

Southern (Sept. 10th, 7:30 ET)

Mississippi State (Sept. 17th, 6:00 ET)

New Mexico (Sept. 24th, 7:30 ET)

Ole Miss

Troy (Sept. 3rd, 4:00 ET)

Central Arkansas (Sept. 10th, 7:00 ET)

Georgia Teach (Sept. 17th, 3:30 ET)

Mississippi State

Memphis (Sept. 3rd, 7:30 ET)

Arizona (Sept. 10th, TBD)

LSU (Sept. 17th, 6:00 ET)

Missouri

Louisiana Tech (Sept. 1st, 8:00 ET)

Kansas State (Sept. 10th, 12:00 ET)

Abilene Christian (Sept. 17th, 12:00 ET)

South Carolina

Georgia State (Sept. 3rd, 7:30 ET)

@Arkansas (Sept. 10th, 12:00 ET)

Georgia (Sept. 17th, 12:00 ET)

Tennessee

Ball State (Sept. 1st, 7:00 ET)

@Pittsburgh (Sept. 10th, 3:30 ET)

Akron (Sept. 17th, 7:00 ET)

Texas A&M

Sam Houston (Sept. 3rd, 12:00 ET)

Appalachian State (Sept.10th, 3:30 ET)

Miami (Sept. 17th, 9:00 ET

Vanderbilt

@ Hawaii (August 27th, TBD)

Elon (Sept. 3rd, 7:00 ET)

Wake Forest (Sept. 10th, 12:00 ET)

We will see the more times announced for schedules as we get closer to the season, with CBS and ESPN having television rights. Look for the Texas A&M vs. Alabama matchup to be a night game, which CBS has used one of its double-header weekends for.