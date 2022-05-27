SEC Game Times Released For Opening Weeks Of 2022 Football Season

The SEC has started to release game times for the first few weeks of the 2022 season. It was announced on Thursday that some games will be broadcasted on FOX, with Alabama and Texas set to square off at noon in Austin. Other notable games include matchups between Tennessee and Pittsburgh, along with Texas A&M and Miami.
The Penn State vs. Auburn game has been announced as a 3:30 ET kickoff on ABC, while Arkansas and Cincinnati will open the season at 3:30 ET as well.
Here are the games that have been announced by each SEC program to start the season.
Alabama
Utah State (Sept. 3rd, 7:30ET)
@ Texas (Sept. 10th, 12:00ET)
UL Monroe (Sept 17th, 4:00PM ET)
Arkansas
Cincinnati (Sept. 3rd, 3:30PM ET)
South Carolina (Sept. 10th, 12:00PM ET)
Missouri State (Sept. 17th, 7:00PM ET)
Auburn
Mercer (Sept. 3rd, 7:00PM ET)
San Jose State (Sept. 10th, 7:30 ET)
Penn State (Sept. 17th, 3:30 ET)
Florida
Utah (Sept. 3rd, 7:00ET
Kentucky (Sept. 10th, 7:00 ET)
South Florida (Sept 17th, 7:30 ET)
Georgia
Oregon (Sept. 3rd, 3:30 ET)
Samford (Sept. 10th, 4:00 ET)
South Carolina (Sept. 17th, 12:00 ET)
Kent State (Sept. 24th, 12:00 ET)
Kentucky
Miami (OH) (Sept. 3rd, 7:00 ET)
@ Florida (Sept. 10th, 7:00 ET)
Youngstown State (Sept. 17th, 12:00 ET)
LSU
Florida State (Sept. 4th, 7:30 ET)
Southern (Sept. 10th, 7:30 ET)
Mississippi State (Sept. 17th, 6:00 ET)
New Mexico (Sept. 24th, 7:30 ET)
Ole Miss
Troy (Sept. 3rd, 4:00 ET)
Central Arkansas (Sept. 10th, 7:00 ET)
Georgia Teach (Sept. 17th, 3:30 ET)
Mississippi State
Memphis (Sept. 3rd, 7:30 ET)
Arizona (Sept. 10th, TBD)
LSU (Sept. 17th, 6:00 ET)
Missouri
Louisiana Tech (Sept. 1st, 8:00 ET)
Kansas State (Sept. 10th, 12:00 ET)
Abilene Christian (Sept. 17th, 12:00 ET)
South Carolina
Georgia State (Sept. 3rd, 7:30 ET)
@Arkansas (Sept. 10th, 12:00 ET)
Georgia (Sept. 17th, 12:00 ET)
Tennessee
Ball State (Sept. 1st, 7:00 ET)
@Pittsburgh (Sept. 10th, 3:30 ET)
Akron (Sept. 17th, 7:00 ET)
Texas A&M
Sam Houston (Sept. 3rd, 12:00 ET)
Appalachian State (Sept.10th, 3:30 ET)
Miami (Sept. 17th, 9:00 ET
Vanderbilt
@ Hawaii (August 27th, TBD)
Elon (Sept. 3rd, 7:00 ET)
Wake Forest (Sept. 10th, 12:00 ET)
We will see the more times announced for schedules as we get closer to the season, with CBS and ESPN having television rights. Look for the Texas A&M vs. Alabama matchup to be a night game, which CBS has used one of its double-header weekends for.