SEC Football Trending Toward Major Scheduling Change: REPORT

The SEC might be taking a look at growing its conference football schedule.

Currently, the SEC plays an eight-game conference schedule, and there have long been whispers of expanding to a nine-game schedule like the Big Ten.

It sounds like there is movement to expand the league slate to nine games for every team.

ESPN reported there is “mounting momentum” for schedule expansion, and an unnamed SEC AD told the network, “Going to nine games not only adds value for TV, but protects season-ticket sales, donations and College Football Playoff access for more teams.”

Another unnamed individual with knowledge of the situation told ESPN, “I think there’s ample support now to get to nine. More rivalries can be played on an annual basis, and the content that an extra league game would provide for TV would mean a lot more money.”

How close is the SEC to expanding to a nine-game conference schedule? An SEC AD believes it would 100% happen if the vote occurred immediately.

The AD explained, “I thought we were there in May, too, but there was some flip-flopping. I think most of those schools have crossed over and will probably vote with the room.”

This topic is hardly new, and noise surrounding it has only gotten louder. Back in spring, there was chatter about expansion, and now it seems like the overwhelming majority of the SEC is ready to roll.

One of the biggest knocks against the SEC has always been teams only playing eight league games. Now, the SEC has the opportunity to add another great quality opponent.

With nine conference games, teams from the powerhouse football league can still schedule one cupcake money game, a mid-level opponent and a really good out of conference P5 team. There’s no way to knock that schedule.