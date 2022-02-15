A Few Assistant Coaching Vacancies Filled In The SEC This Week, Kentucky And Missouri Make Hires

Videos by OutKick

The SEC has lost a number of assistant coaches to either the NFL or opposing colleges since the end of the season. Now, those coaching vacancies are starting to be filled, after a few spots came open.

Kentucky has hired Zach Yenser as its new offensive line coach, the school announced on Tuesday. Yenser has sent the previous three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, working with the offensive line. He’s has previous stints with at Kansas, along with SMU.

He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater Troy University in 2007, working with special teams and the offensive lineman under former Wildcat and former assistant coach John Schlarman, who passed away after a hard fought battle with cancer.

“Zach is an incredible hire,” Stoops said. “He checks all of the boxes and is the total package. He grew up in Kentucky, he’s connected to John Schlarman, he has great relationships with people and is well-thought of in recruiting. He has college coaching experience and has spent the last three years in the NFL with the 49ers, an organization I greatly respect. This is a high-caliber hire and I couldn’t be more excited to have him coaching our offensive line.”

Yenser had this to say about joining the staff at Kentucky.

“My family and I would like to thank Coach Stoops and the University of Kentucky for this opportunity – an opportunity I don’t take lightly,” Yenser said. “This job just means more. As a Kentucky native and someone who worked for Coach Schlarman, it is a privilege to continue his legacy, success and the building of the Big Blue Wall.”

The Wildcats return Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez on offense this season and a lot of talent along the offensive line. So, Yenser is definitely walking into a nice situation at Kentucky.

As for OC Liam Coen, he has been linked to the Los Angeles Rams opening, since former OC Kevin O’Connell took the Vikings head coaching position. This would be a huge loss for the Wildcats, especially with the work he performed last season with QB Will Levis.

This will be a situation to continue following in the SEC.

Missouri Tigers

Missouri has reportedly reached a deal with Troy cornerbacks coach Al Pogue to serve in the same role for Eli Drinkwitz. The two sides were initially discussing a contract, but reports came out yesterday that the two sides have reached an agreement.

Pogue served as Troy’s cornerbacks coach last season, and was also an assistant at Troy from 2014 to 2018 before coaching at West Virginia in 2019 and Auburn in 2020. He was the outside linebackers coach for Auburn in 2020.

The school has not officially announced the hire.

The Tigers are also promoting Blake Baker to defensive coordinator, after first accepting a job at Missouri as safeties coach.

We will continue following all the latest news concerning assistant coaching hires across the country.