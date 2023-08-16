SEC Coaches Pay Tribute To ‘The Pirate’ Mike Leach, As The 2023 Season Draws Closer

Videos by OutKick

There aren’t many college football coaches that could captivate an audience by discussing his philosophy on life or an upcoming marriage. The impact Mike Leach had on the lives of so many around football will be remembered for a long time, which led to some SEC coaches talking about the ‘Pirate’ recently.

The tragic passing of Mike Leach sent shockwaves through the coaching community and schools he coached at last December. We had lost one of the most innovative coaches in the sport, but most importantly a man who walked at the beat of his own drum.

No matter the setting, Leach always had something to say, and did not care how it came across. A man of so many words, with so many stories to tell. But the impact he had on college football and offenses around the country could be remembered the most. The ‘Air Raid’ offense set the tone for a new era in the sport, which turned into a quarterbacks dream.

Now, coaches from around the SEC are taking time to remember their friend, and sometimes enemy on the field.

SEC coaches remembered the legacy of Mississippi State's Mike Leach — the man who did it his way. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/GCzqBWY4Q2 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) August 16, 2023

Some of these stories shouldn’t come as a shock, especially the one Kirby Smart told. Leach rollerblading around the campus of Valdosta State without a shirt just screams Leach, who was known for his love of Key West and being on the water.

Former Mississippi State State head coach Mike Leach (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

So while we start the brand new season and Mississippi State continues to move on, but not forget the former head coach, this video came at the perfect time.

There will never be another coach like Mike Leach, and that’s just fine with me.