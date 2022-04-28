SEC Championship Odds For The 2022 College Football Season, What Vegas Is Thinking

We are slowly getting out of SEC spring practice and into the dreadful off-season where we have to wait four excruciating months before fall camp begins. This is most likely the worst time of the year for college football fans. But, thanks to a few Vegas sportsbooks, we can start discussing championship odds for the upcoming 2022 season.

While most of the country probably thinks it will come down to Georgia and Alabama again next season, there are a few outliers that could make you some money if you’re confident in your favorite team. Heck, it doesn’t even have to be a team with your rooting interest — take a chance on an underdog and see where it gets you.

According to betting odds released by BetRivers Sportsbook, there are a few teams that are getting some decent odds right now that might entice you to put down the dough. Let’s take a look at all the SEC teams, not just the two that played for a national championship last year.

Here is a list of each team and their odds of winning the SEC next season.

Alabama (-152)

Georgia (+150)

Texas A&M (+1200)

Tennessee (+3300)

Florida (+4000)

Arkansas (+4000)

Kentucky (+5000)

Ole Miss (+5000)

South Carolina (+6600)

LSU (+6600)

Mississippi State (+6600)

Auburn (+6600)

Missouri (+25000)

Vanderbilt (+75000)

Now plenty of you might look at that list and think the easy money would be on seeing whether Texas A&M can take a quick step to the top of the SEC West. I don’t disagree. Put your money on Jimbo Fisher and see if it pays off for you in December. It most likely won’t though. I still have a hard time getting behind the Aggies at the moment, but maybe they can change my mind towards the end of September.

Why not roll the dice that either Tennessee or Florida will make life difficult for Georgia in the East? If there were ever a year that we could see some kind of fight in the division, this might be the one. The Vols return an explosive offense behind QB Hendon Hooker, as well as a healthy offensive line and talented receiving group. This is all about taking chances, right? And who knows, Georgia could find itself in some trouble if the quarterback situation doesn’t go as planned or they catch the injury bug.

All of this is tough to imagine, but we’ve seen crazier things happen in the past. It’s all about making it to Atlanta, then battling it out for the trophy, so get a little crazier with your picks. Kentucky could surprise some folks this season with Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez running that offense, it’s not out of the question. I’d even throw $20 bucks on Missouri, just to say I did it, until they drop a few games in September.

Don’t forget about Arkansas and Ole Miss out of the West division. Could K.J. Jefferson pull something out of a hat and take down the mighty Tide this year? We witnessed the Aggies do it last season, though they couldn’t capitalize on that momentum. I am not saying the Razorbacks or Rebels are going to win the West, but it’s not as though Alabama is unbeatable.

So, have some fun, take some risks and get in on the action early on before the numbers start getting a little closer come September.