The SEC-Big 12 Challenge Matchups Have Been Set For 2022-2023 Season

The annual SEC vs. Big 12 basketball challenge matchups have been released by the Southeastern Conference on Thursday. Coming off some interesting battles last season, the college basketball schedule is primed for a number of premier games.

This year’s competition will take place on January 28th, 2023, with games played across the country, with a few rematches on the slate.

Here is the full schedule of games that will take place.

Alabama at Oklahoma

Arkansas at Baylor

Auburn at West Virginia

Florida at Kansas State

Kansas at Kentucky

Texas Tech at LSU

Ole Miss at Oklahoma State

TCU at Mississippi State

Iowa State at Missouri

Texas at Tennessee

It should be also noted that Alabama will play Gonzaga in Birmingham on December 17th at the BJCC in the C.M. Newton classic. This will be the return game for the Tide’, who traveled to the northwest last season.

Times for these games have not yet been announced and will come at a later date from ESPN. But looking at this lineup of games, it looks as though this will be another interesting year for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.