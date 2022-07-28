Sebastian Vettel Retiring From F1. Is Climate Activism Next?

One of the most successful drivers in F1 history is putting it in park.
Sebastian Vettel, a four-time champion, will retire at the end of the season. The 35-year-old made the announcement in a video posted to his website on Thursday.
“I love this sport, but as much as there is life on track there is my life off track, too,” he said. “Being a racing driver has never been my sole identity.”
Vettel’s driving prime came from 2010 through 2013, when he won four consecutive titles with Red Bull. The German has been with Aston Martin for the past two seasons, but hasn’t experienced near the success.
He’s won 53 races and has 122 podiums over his career, which began in 2007. He drove for Ferrari beginning in 2015 and finished runner-up to Lewis Hamilton twice over the next four seasons.
In recent years, Vettel has also become more vocal about environmental issues. Yes, that was him last month arriving at the Canadian Grand Prix wearing a shirt criticizing the Canadian oil and gas industries.
Ironically, Aston Martin, Vettel’s team, is sponsored in part by Saudi Aramco, the single largest producer of oil and gas in the world.
On Thursday, he also launched an Instagram account where he calls himself a “Public Figure,” and later said in his retirement video that he believes “we live in very decisive times, and how we all shape these next years will determine our lives.
“My best race is still to come,” he added.
Is it?
I’m sure we’re all very excited about one of the best F1 drivers ever leaving the sport to delve into a career of climate activism.
Anyway, congrats on a storied career, Sebastian. Here’s to winning another race or two before it’s all said and done.
Another huge hypocrite taking money from the saudis flying around the world in private jets driving gas guzzling race cars these woke phonies have no shame and he looks like he drinks a lot of soy milk smfh
Good luck, mental Woke midget…spend your big $$$$ on wokesters
My question is why has F1 become so popular in America the last 2 years or so? I’m a casual motorsports fan, been to a 500, Daytona Supercross, and go to IndyCar when they’re in St. Pete. I’d go to an F1 race but their circuit in America is pretty limited. It’s cool but I just don’t get all the recent hype in it. Seems like more of a European thing.
It is more European two of my favorite racing is F1 and MOTOGP which also doesn’t have a ton of exposure here sadly very exciting racing to watch
Racing is like hockey, in that you really have to be there to appreciate it. Unlike hockey, racing is a complete snooze fest on TV. Something you can turn on and take a nap on Sunday.
And anyone who is buying the climate change scam has the IQ of a nat….and not even worth mentioning. Good luck moron.