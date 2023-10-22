Seattle’s Jake Bobo Hauls In Jaw-Dropping TD Catch

Videos by OutKick

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo knew he was in. Everyone else just needed some extra time to catch up.

During the second quarter of a game against the Arizona Cardinals, quarterback Geno Smith threw a jump ball to Bobo. Somehow, some way, Bobo reached over his defender to reel in the catch.

But that was just step one of this insane play. Step two involved getting both feet down in the end zone with barely any room to do so.

Again, somehow, some way, he managed to complete this step.

JAKE BOBO HAS JUST MADE THE MOST INSANE TOUCHDOWN CATCH YOU'LL SEE TODAY!



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/lZaGVNieAE — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 22, 2023

Initially, the referee ruled Bobo was out. It’s hard to blame him, considering how little space Bobo had to place his feet. At first blush, many Americans likely thought he was out too.

But Bobo knew. He got up and started pleading his case with that same referee. Fortunately, Seattle challenged the call, which was overturned. That gave the Seahawks a 14-10 lead at the time, and a core memory for the rookie wideout.

No matter what happens in the rest of the game, Bobo will leave knowing he made one of the best TD catches you’ll see today.