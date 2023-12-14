Seattle Seahawks Post Video Bragging About Supporting Black Lives Matter, Fans Roast Them

Videos by OutKick

The Seattle Seahawks posted a video on X on Thursday promoting their work within the community. Some of the endeavors are quite admirable, helping young citizens within the city. However, they chose to lead with, what else, Black Lives Matter and “racial justice” messaging.

In a video that also shows Seahawks players and coaches interacting with young children, the team decided to start with some interesting choices under the caption, “This is how we inspire change.”

There are quick shots of Seahawks players wearing stickers on their helmets. One reads, “George Floyd” while another says “Black Lives Matter.”

It’s wild to me that corporations are still peddling that organization despite all the evidence that Black Lives Matter is just an extremist left-wing group with an anti-American agenda.

George Floyd mostly still exists as a martyr for race-hustlers and the left despite, again, mounting evidence that the circumstances surrounding his death don’t square with the national narrative about the incident.

Then, there’s a shot in the video of a mail-in ballot in Tennessee. Why are the Seattle Seahawks advocating for mail-in balloting in another state?

There’s a lot of the usual platitudes, too, don’t worry. Plenty of images of “equality,” “systemic racism,” “inspire change,” and the other usual suspects.

The Seattle Seahawks posted a video on X bragging about their support of Black Lives Matter and fans were not interested. (Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

The question always remains: hey, Seattle Seahawks, did you forget that you’re a FOOTBALL TEAM??

Not to mention that the video says that the images are from 2017-2020. So, the team is promoting 3-to-6-year-old footage of “social justice” campaigns ahead of a matchup with the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles?

Bold strategy.

This is how we inspire change. pic.twitter.com/tJlaGhPOq7 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 14, 2023

Well, you know who didn’t forget the Seahawks are a FOOTBALL TEAM? The fans. Users quickly took to the social media platform to point out that the team might want to focus a little more on football and a little less on shoving left-wing politics down everyone’s throats.

Still supporting BLM.? That's not inspiring. Maybe worry about the fans and win a game. — Chris 406 🇺🇸 (@406nighteyes) December 14, 2023

No one cares beat Philly — Door (@poledoor) December 14, 2023

Change= now losing games — Oscar 🎄 (@lam0scar) December 14, 2023

How about we inspire Pete to retire — Shadow (@FeelLikeMafe) December 14, 2023

Inspire some change into the coaching staff and personnel — MT31 ﾒ𝟶🎄 (@Geno2Metcalf) December 14, 2023

Maybe this is a calculated strategy by the team. It has stunk lately and thought, “hey, let’s show the world how morally righteous we are!”

Except, the Seahawks do that by supporting causes that only serve to further the narrative that America is racist.

Great job, Seahawks.