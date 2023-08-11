Seahawks WR Leaves Preseason Game On A Stretch, Hospitalized With Concussion

Videos by OutKick

Seattle Seahawks receiver Cade Johnson suffered an incredibly scary moment Thursday night against the Vikings.

Johnson left Lumen Field on a stretcher after he was hit on a kickoff return during the preseason game against the Vikings. Medical personnel rushed to his aid, strapped him onto a stretch and transported him to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, according to ESPN.

A Seahawks player being taken off the field head and neck immobilized, strapped to a stretcher taking into the tunnel where an ambulance parks during games. Tyler Lockett and Noah Fant walking with him pic.twitter.com/Nie9i4Gqlv — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 11, 2023

The good news is Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced after the game the initial tests showed he had a concussion but nothing else in the immediate aftermath.

“He got hit. He got concussed but there was no findings beyond that at this point,” the Seahawks head coach explained.

While a concussion is obviously incredibly serious, it’s a positive sign there doesn’t appear to be damage past that.

Cade Johnson taken to a hospital after rough hit.

Obviously, it’s a scary situation whenever you’re dealing with a head injury. It doesn’t take much for the brain to suffer serious injuries after a hit.

That’s why sports leagues treat head injuries with extreme caution and care and there’s been a huge movement to educate about them.

Trauma to the brain can have long-lasting impacts on a person. It’s certainly serious, but it’s also very positive news there’s not other health issues. People always tend to assume the worst when someone is taken off on a stretcher and transported to a hospital.

Cade Johnson taken to the hospital after getting hit during a preseason game against the Vikings. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Johnson went undrafted out of South Dakota State in 2021 and has been with the Seahawks ever since. He’s spent the majority of his time with the franchise on the practice squad, but appeared in three games in 2022. Let’s hope the 25-year-old receiver is back to normal as quickly as possible. Check back to OutKick for any further updates that might come in.