Seattle Official Backs Pedophile For Taxpayer-Funded Board Position, Screams At Marine Vet Rape Survivor For Accusing Scumbag Of Molesting Her

Let’s go to the Pacific Northwest where they’re once again Pacific Northwest-ing.

This week, we make a stop at the King County Regional Homelessness Authority where Shanee Colston is a “peer counselor” and the co-chair of the subcommittee of the KCRHA’s Continuum of Care Advisory Committee. Colston raised eyebrows earlier this month when she publicly backed a registered sex offender and pedophile to serve in a taxpayer-funded role with the authority.

She didn’t just back the registered sex offender, Thomas Whitaker, who also goes by his Native American name, Raven Crowfoot, Colston took control of the meeting to SCREAM at a woman for daring to speak up about the nominee of Whitaker to a board position.

“Can I say something? We have a code of ethics on this board and Thomas Whitaker Raven Crowfoot is a sex offender, a repeat sex offender and I have had a bad experience with him,” said Marine vet, Kristina Sawyckyj, who told KING-5 she was forced to use a wheelchair after a violent sexual offense in the 1980s. Sawyckyj also alleged during the homelessness authority public meeting that the convicted scumbag Whitaker had “touched her.”

Colston would have none of it.

“We can’t disclose people’s personal business here,” Colston fired back.

But she was just getting started.

“Stop! As the co-chair, I’m telling you that you cannot talk like that in this meeting. I will not have that here,” Colston screamed. “If anyone wants to talk like that you will be muted and even removed from this meeting. Board Member, or public, or not.

“This is about equity. And everyone – everyone! – deserves housing. I don’t care if they’re a sex offender, I don’t care if they’re black, I don’t care if they’re indigenous, I don’t care if they’re a criminal, I don’t care if they’re coming out of jail… prison. Everyone deserves housing,”

OK, so everyone deserves housing. Does everyone deserve a spot on a homelessness authority board that’s funded with taxpayer dollars?

Yes?

What if I told you Whitaker has rape convictions against a 13-year-old girl, a 15-year-old girl and…a 17-year-old girl?

Still deserves a chance to represent the King County homelessness population and decide policy?

According to Colston, yessir.

The wacko was fully in support of the scumbag receiving taxpayer funds AFTER being convicted in 2010 of harboring a 13-year-old runaway and having a sexual relationship with the girl. Fast-forward two years and that’s when Whitaker was pleading guilty to communicating with a minor for “immoral purposes,” which is a felony sex crime in Washington. Then, in 2018, police found Whitaker holed up in a tent in Seattle with the 17-year-old girl.

Now, according to PubliCola, a Seattle-based news outlet, the King County Homelessness Authority has asked for Colston to resign immediately.

You might be sitting there thinking this is just some low-level committee and these people don’t hold much power or sway over the community and this Shanee Colston wackjob is just another pedophile-supporting activist maniac in a long line of Pacific Northwest wackos.

Then, after doing a Google Search for Colston, you find out she’s featured on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation “Speaker Directory.”

There you have it. Another day in the life of the woke maniacs who believe pedos just deserve a chance!