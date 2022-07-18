Seattle Mariners Record 14th Straight Win; One Away From Franchise Record

Winning 22 of their last 25 games and on a 14-game winning streak after defeating the Texas Rangers on Sunday, the 2022 Seattle Mariners are heading for the history books.

Seattle boasts the longest spree of wins heading into the All-Star break at 14 and became the fourth team in MLB history to head into the break on a double-digit win streak.

Teams that previously accomplished said feat included the 1935 Detroit Tigers (10); the 1945 Chicago Cubs (10); and the 1975 Cincinnati Reds (10).

All-Stars Julio Rodriguez and Ty France led the charge in the 6-2 win over the Rangers, putting Seattle only half a game behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the top wild-card spot, as relayed by MLB.com.

“The 21-year-old from the Dominican Republic is the second youngest player in the major leagues and will compete in the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium Monday night,” relayed OutKick’s Bill Graff.

THE MARINERS OWN THE LONGEST PLAYOFF DROUGHT AND A 13-GAME WIN STREAK

“I think it’ll be good for us to kind of let our bodies recover,” France said after the game. “There’s a lot of guys in that locker room; they play every day, they’re playing hurt, they’re playing banged up. These next couple of days will be good for them, and hopefully, we can just keep that rolling.”

The @Mariners have won 22 of their last 25 games ♨️



It is the most wins by an MLB team over a 25-game stretch since 2017. pic.twitter.com/YSK6W3STF9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 17, 2022

As previously reported on OutKick, the Seattle Mariners also have another streak concurrent to their 14 straight wins: they hold MLB’s longest playoff drought by a team.

“We need a break. It’s hard to say you need a break when you win 14 games in a row, but our ‘pen, you know, guys are gassed right now,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Getting four days off will really help.”



“Throughout the course of any season — you play six months — you’re gonna have some highs, you’re gonna have some lows. Every team goes through it,” Servais added. “This is a long ways from over. This team’s got big goals, big aspirations. We want to play October baseball.”

The last Mariners team to make the postseason was in 2001, the squad that accomplished the 15-win streak.

Seattle heads into the All-Star break at 51-42 after Sunday’s win. They face the Houston Astros on Friday.