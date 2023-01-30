Seattle Kraken Say They Didn’t Ditch Punk Band Over Jeff Bezos Lyrics

Videos by OutKick

A band that previously played at Seattle Kraken games claims they were not welcomed back after dissing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

However, the team says that isn’t the case.

Who Is She? is a pop-punk band that played songs between periods at Kraken games. That sounds like a sweet gig if you can get it.

If you didn’t know, the Kraken have some ties to Amazon. The company holds the naming rights to the team’s arena, Climate Pledge Arena, and Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is part of the team’s ownership group.

That’s why it was an interesting choice for the band to bash Jeff Bezos by swapping some lyrics to the song “My My Metrocard” by Le Tigre.

They claim that’s what lost them the Kraken gig.

In an unfortunate turn of events, apparently we are not welcome back at Jeff Bezos’ Climate Pledge Arena for tonight and tomorrow’s hockey games. Glad we got to play our take on this @letigreworld song, we had a blast. Sorry to anyone who was hoping to see us play. Go Kraken! pic.twitter.com/AfX4tfwvm3 — Who is She? (@whoissheband) January 27, 2023

Sounds like punk rock to me.

A Kraken representative spoke to the website GeekWire and denied Who Is She?’s claims. (Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

The Kraken Denied The Band’s Claims

Still, while it doesn’t sound like there’s too much animosity from the band. Especially given that they’re still rooting for the Kraken (as they should, they’ve been having a great year. They’re currently in first place in the Pacific Division ). However, the team says that’s not what happened at all.

Kraken Chief Marketing Officer Katie Townsend spoke to GeekWire last week and addressed the band’s accusations.

“We do not believe in censoring those artists, as is reflected by the variety of acts who perform at Climate Pledge Arena,” she told GeekWire. “However, we reserve the right to part ways early with an act if their behavior does not meet the professional standards we expect. We also must ensure that the act is appropriate for the family audience that attend our games, and we require our artists are professional, punctual and avoid consuming alcohol during their performance.

“As such, Who Is She? will not be playing the next two games. We wish them well.”

Hmm. Sounds to me like we’ve got ourselves a good ol’ fashioned she said, the Kraken said situation.

