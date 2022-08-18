The search warrant from the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence has been released.

A court unsealed the Department of Justice’s application for the search warrant to raid Mar-A-Lago, and the warrant was approved on the basis of alleged “evidence of a crime” and alleged evidence of “contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed.”

MORE:

The warrant application claims the search is related to violations related to:

Willful retention of national defense information Concealment or removal of government records Obstruction of federal investigation

https://t.co/wgJBEL5jbk

In the early morning hours of August 8, dozens of FBI agents raided Trump’s Florida estate, and left with boxes of documents.

The FBI also took Donald Trump’s passports, which have since been returned.

45: The political persecution of President Donald J. Trump has been going on for years, with the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and so much more, it just never ends. It is political targeting at the highest level!

At this point in time, the FBI and DOJ haven’t tipped their cards as to what might have allegedly been taken from Mar-A-Lago.

There have been reports that claimed nuclear secrets were seized, but that has not been confirmed.

The 45th President of the United States has claimed everything he had at Mar-A-Lago “was all declassified.”

Trump has called for all documents related to the raid to be released. It’s unclear if, or when, that will happen.

If this raid was as urgent as it’s been presented to the public as, why wasn’t the raid conducted as soon as the warrant was signed?