Sean Strickland Goes On F-Bomb Laced Rant About Nobody Liking Women’s MMA

Sean Strickland isn’t a fan of women’s MMA, and he doesn’t care who knows it.

Strickland will fight Dricus Du Plessis this Saturday in Toronto, but before getting in the octagon, he unloaded on women in combat sports.

When I say unloaded, just know I’m not overselling it at all. He made it clear men’s MMA is significantly better and he couldn’t care less about women’s fighting.

Strickland said the following Wednesday ahead of his UFC 297 fight:

Here’s the thing guys. WNBA, let’s just be honest, I’m not gonna be offensive when I say this. WNBA, NBA. Who watches what? Who makes more money? Women’s MMA, sure, have women’s MMA. Have it a f*cking thing. I don’t like to watch it. I don’t think most people like to watch it. If the females in MMA were to separate from male MMA, no one is gonna watch this sh*t. No one wants to watch this sh*t. It is what it is, man. I don’t know what to f*cking tell you, dude. F*cking, it is what it is. Why is that a bad…Like, again, do you want to watch a f*cking sports car race a f*cking Honda Civic? No, you wanna watch a f*cking sports car. There is a vast difference between men and women. Like, if you take this weak little f*cking Canadian sitting next to you. He could probably beat up f*cking Raquel Pennington. The fact of the matter is any one of you f*cks could probably beat our co-main event in a fight. And now, I’m not saying you can’t sit there and f*cking enjoy it, but I don’t wanna go see f*cking two little f*cking cats fight. I wanna see lions fight.

You can listen to his full comments below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

UFC champ Sean Strickland says he has no time for women's MMA.



"I don't want to see two little cats fight. I want to see lions fight." pic.twitter.com/elvMPBh6oY — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 18, 2024

Now, I’m sure a lot of the snowflake brigade is going to hear these comments and flip out. There will be accusations of sexism and misogyny. You can take that to the bank.

On the surface, the core of his argument isn’t wrong. Men’s sports are simply way more exciting because men are bigger, stronger and faster.

NBA players do insane dunks before games. WNBA players do lay-up lines like a boy’s JV high school team. Male fighters hit harder, dodge quicker and have a much higher chance of knocking someone out.

Of course men’s UFC matchups are significantly more entertaining and violent. It’s simple biology, and unless you hate science, you know it’s accurate.

Having said that, women’s MMA is the greatest women’s sport on the planet other than perhaps women’s Olympic hockey.

Great female fighters can absolutely put on a show, and unlike most sports, elite female fighters can earn as much as their male counterparts.

Ronda Rousey made more than $4.3 in fight money during her time in the UFC, and that doesn’t include endorsements. She was famously paid more than $3 million for her final fight in December 2016. Amanda Nunes took Rousey’s earnings to the next level and made more than $8.3 million. That’s the kind of money most male UFC fighters don’t ever get close to.

Nobody in the WNBA is even coming within spitting distance of even a low NBA salary. If you put on a show, Dana White will absolutely spend the cash. It’s that simple.

What do you think of Strickland’s comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.