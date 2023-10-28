Sean Strickland Shares Blunt Message After Bud Light/UFC Deal

Videos by OutKick

Sean Strickland is ready to give Bud Light a shot, but he thinks the company absolutely messed up by partnering with Dylan Mulvaney.

The Anheuser-Busch light beer brand recently struck a massive deal with the UFC to replace Modelo as the official drink of Dana White’s organization.

The move has been seen by many as an attempt to get back in the good graces of former customers who dropped BL after the Mulvaney promo. OutKick’s great Bobby Burack has a breakdown of the situation you can read here.

Now, Sean Strickland is keeping an open mind, while making it clear his views won’t be changing on the transgender issue.

Sean Strickland reacts to UFC/Bud Light deal.

“I am so f*cking proud of you guys for doing the right things after that f*ck up. You know how I feel about transgenders. I go f*cking hard. Just what I do. I am the biggest advocate of biological females. If I said my views on transgenders, I would get kicked off Instagram, but I cannot f*cking wait to pick up a big old f*cking Bud Light can and fix you, Bud Light because you guys are doing the right f*cking thing. I, Sean Strickland, a representation of the f*cking American people, are going to fix you Bud Light. Thank you for giving me money. Thank you for supporting my platform. I’m going to help you guys,” Strickland, the current middleweight champion, said in a pretty comical Instagram video in reaction to the deal.

It’s unclear what “right things” Bud Light did after the Mulvaney disaster, other than writing a fat check to the UFC.

You can watch his full comments below.

Strickland also took to X to make it clear he has every intention of finding out where Bud Light truly stands on issues.

That included tweeting a poll about whether or not the beer company stands with him or “chick’s [sic] with dicks.”

I really want a budlight sponsorship. Yes I like money but I think it's a story of redemption… Either way I'll go so hard on them my next fight they will have to accept me or denounce me then we will know what they stand for. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) October 27, 2023

He also tweeted after the deal that he views transgenderism as a sign of mental illness, and that women are born – not created.

Well good point. Here's the thing, women are born not made, transgenders are mentally ill and society should never accept this as normal.



Now budlight gives me money.. and I just said that… I've been saying it my entire career… so? What do they support? https://t.co/mKGvlp26Ns — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) October 26, 2023

Can the UFC save Bud Light?

There’s no doubt in my mind Bud Light teaming up with the UFC is definitely an attempt to appeal to a demo that has largely hated the beer brand since the Mulvaney promo.

The UFC is notoriously anti-woke and definitely has a lot of fans that are on the libertarian and conservative parts of the political spectrum.

That also applies to many of the fighters. Some of the biggest fighters in the sport, such as Sean Strickland and Jorge Masvidal, have never been afraid to share conservative or libertarian views.

Bryce Mitchell is also another great example of a man in the UFC who has never been shy about where he stands. Dana White is all for his athletes bucking the norms, and fans love the fact it’s not an organization full of people who seemingly hate the country that made them rich.

Now, Sean Strickland is ready to help rehab Bud Light’s image……for the right price. While he’s open to helping Bud Light, it’s also clear he has no interest in changing his opinions or silencing himself. He wants to hold BL’s feet to the fire and get some answers. If Bud Light is a smart company (it’s not proven that to be the case), then it will go all in on aligning with the UFC and guys like Strickland who regular Americans find very entertaining and funny. Time will tell if the partnership is a good one, but the fact Strickland is going viral with his reactions is a solid start.