UFC Star Compares Fighting To Being A Porn Star

UFC star Sean Strickland sees a lot of similarities between porn stars and MMA fighters.

Now, you’re probably thinking how could getting punched in the face be anything like performing in adult films. That’s a very fair mindset to have, but Strickland thinks the dieting, physical appearance and lack of clothing means the two professions share a lot in common.

“Us vs porn stars – what’s the difference … We f*ckng diet. We get really f*ckng skinny. A couple of us get abs. You know, we wear these tight little outfits, little f*ckng spandex, with our little c*ck bulge and our cup. And we go out there, we take our f*cking clothes off, and fight in front of thousands of people,” Strickland explained as he fought back some laughter.

“I love my job, but I’m not gonna go looking in a f*ckng mirror and think I’m like … LeBron James. I’m not. I’m a f*ckng prostitute. I take my f*ckng clothes off, Dana says go fight that guy. I’m like, ‘alright, Dana. How much?’ And he gives me a number, and I’m like, ‘F*ck it, let’s go, Dana! I’ll fight that motherf*cker,” he further elaborated when talking about the comparison.

Does Sean Strickland have a point about fighting and porn?

Before completely writing off Strickland’s comments as a bit insane, he might be onto something. At the very least, it’s a fact injuries can happen in both.

People get serious injured fighting in MMA. Turn on any UFC card, and there will be plenty of examples.

You know who else can get injured? Porn stars. Adriana Chechik claims to have suffered several neck and spine injuries over the years while working in adult entertainment.

Porn star Adriana Chechik claims to have suffered injuries while filming. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

However, I think rational people can agree getting punched in the face and engaging in sexual activity are not exactly the same. Last time I checked, nobody wines and dines a date in hopes of getting knocked out. That’s simply not something that happens. Fun comparison, Strickland, but definitely a stretch.