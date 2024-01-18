Sean Strickland Fan Rushes Stage To Shake UFC Champion’s Hand

Videos by OutKick

Current UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland made some waves this week with his comments about gay people, transgender ideology and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

During a media event on Wednesday, a Canadian reporter took issue with social media posts Strickland made in the past about how he would feel if he had a gay son. Strickland wrote that would mean he failed as a man.

The Canadian reporter, a self-described “ally of the [gay and lesbian] community,” wanted answers on a tweet that was over two years old.

Strickland is in Toronto for UFC 297, which he headlines this weekend. Dricus Du Plessis is vying to take Strickland’s championship belt.

Sean Strickland on stage during the UFC 297 press conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

But, all the attention right now is on Strickland’s commentary more than his fighting ability. A Dan Le Batard producer, for example, went on a rant about the need to silence Strickland for his “revolting” “hate speech.”

Whether or not you agree with Strickland is irrelevant. He is free to say what he wants to say. However, the thought and moral police are out for blood.

One group of people who don’t seem bothered by Strickland? UFC fans.

During a fan event on Thursday, Strickland entered the auditorium to raucous applause. There was a smattering of boos, too, but the reception was mostly positive.

Strickland emerged in a t-shirt adorned with the Canadian Maple Leaf and a slogan that read, “Make Canada Great Again.”

Sean Strickland enters the press conference to a hero's welcome in Toronto. #UFC297

One fan was so excited to meet Sean Strickland that he ran up to the stage. Security quickly closed in on the man, but he reached the UFC champion and engaged him before he was escorted away.

Strickland shook the man’s hand and as security carried the fan away, the mixed-martial artist raised his hand in the air and shouted, “Let’s go!”

A fan just stormed the stage to shake Sean Strickland's hand

Strickland, realizing that many of the Canadians agree with his comments about the current state of their government, went right back into bashing their dictatorial style.

Sean Strickland had a beautiful message for Canadians living in Trudeau's Canada at today's press conference



"I care about you guys"

"I care about you being free"

"I care about freedom of speech"



On behalf of Canadians. THANK YOU 🇨🇦🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/YUoAN1hZir — The Pleb 🇨🇦 Reporter (@truckdriverpleb) January 18, 2024

Strickland isn’t making any friends within the Canadian government during his trip up north.

My assumption is that’s the point.