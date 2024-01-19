Sean Strickland Compares Canada To North Korea, Unleashes Epic Pro-Freedom Rant

Videos by OutKick

Sean Strickland might hate the government of Canada, but he certainly seems to love the people.

The UFC champion is in Toronto for UFC 297 against Dricus Du Plessis, and he’s been on an absolute content bender. He nuked a reporter trying to get him with a gotcha question, tore women’s MMA to shreds, a fan rushed onto stage to shake his hand and he continues to prove he has no filter.

Love him or hate him, Sean Strickland is the gift that continues to keep on giving. Well, we have another great moment to add to the list.

He unleashed an incredible rant about Canadians needing freedom and him being the man to help them get it.

Sean Strickland uncorks awesome rant ahead of UFC 297.

“When have you ever seen a UFC champion, Georges St-Pierre or anybody else, stick up for you f*cking guys? I f*cking do it. I do it. I am not chasing the Chinese checkmark of Nike. I don’t give a f*ck about that. I care about you guys. I care about you guys being free. I care about you guys having freedom of speech. I give a f*ck about you guys, and I’ll tell you what. You guys are f*cking awesome, and I can’t wait for me and [Dricus Du Plessis] to f*cking go to war for you f*cking guys. Let’s go,” Strickland said during an awesome pro-freedom rant ahead of UFC 297. The crowd appeared to certainly love it.

He later tweeted a clip of his comments with the caption, “Hate speech isn’t real! I didn’t know I was fighting in North Korea.” Never forget Canada doesn’t have freedom of speech and the government froze the assets of people protesting COVID insanity.

Check out the awesome moment below, and send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Hate speech isn't real!



I didn't know I was fighting in north Korea pic.twitter.com/0hpT6pHzug — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) January 18, 2024

Strickland is on a roll.

Sean Strickland is on an absolute roll, and it’s awesome to see. While most athletes are restricted by their respective leagues from speaking their minds, Dana White has gone out of his to make sure UFC fighters can say what they want.

The UFC superstar went north of the border and has been on an absolute tear against the Canadian government and weak men. Some people on social media are livid and want him canceled.

I might not agree with everything he says, but I will say it’s wildly refreshing to see a man who simply doesn’t care what others think. The world needs more authenticity like that.

Furthermore, it’s clear he loves the people of Canada and simply hates Justin Trudeau and the government. I’m pretty much on the same wavelength. I know some Canadians from the rural parts of the country and they are WILD.

They love to party, get after it, are outstanding outdoorsmen and are great people. Don’t let Trudeau being a clown convince you all Canadians are the same.

Sean Strickland has been on a content bender ahead of UFC 297 in Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Saturday night is going to be awesome when Strickland walks out to the cage in Toronto. I fully expect him to blow the roof right off the building. Canada loves Strickland and he loves the people. It’s the crossover event we didn’t know we needed. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com and buckle up for battle!